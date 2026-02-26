Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. 76ers)

After missing five games in a row with knee and shin injuires, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid return to action on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Embiid was listed as questionable for that game, but he ended up playing 26:15 in a 21-point road win for the Sixers, scoring 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.

On Thursday, Embiid is listed as probable on Philly's injury report against the Miami Heat, a sign that he's going to play in this Eastern Conference clash.

Joel Embiid (knee, shin) listed probable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 25, 2026

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the 76ers as 2.5-point favorites at home against a Miami team that is three games over .500 and holds the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries have limited Embiid to 32 games in the 2025-26 season, but Philly has fared well when he's on the floor. The Sixers are 20-12 in the games that Embiid has played in, and he's averaging 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

The former league MVP has looked more and more like himself since Jan. 1, averaging 29.7 points per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3 over an 18-game stretch.

Here's a look at how to bet on Embiid in the prop market since he's trending towards playing on Thursday night.

Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet vs. Heat

Joel Embiid OVER 27.5 Points (-116)

Thursday's game should be a little closer than Philadelphia's win over the Pacers on Tuesday, which could lead to an even bigger role for Embiid.

Over his last 18 games (since Jan. 1), Embiid is averaging 19.0 shots per game, and he's pushing 30 points per game. So, it's reasonable to think that he could score 28 or more points against a Miami team that ranks 22nd in the league in opponent points in the paint per game this season.

Embiid has 28 or more points in 11 of his last 18 games, and the Heat have been a team that players can score on, even though they rank No. 4 in defensive rating. Miami is No. 1 in the NBA in pace, which creates extra possessions for both sides. As a result, the Heat are 20th in opponent points per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

After an extremely efficient showing in his return on Tuesday, Embiid is a great bet to continue his dominant scoring stretch on Thursday.

