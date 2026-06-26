Making Sense of Recent Reporting Regarding Narcisse Ngoy's NBA Draft Situation

With the ever-changing world of college athletics, the Auburn Tigers received a weird situation regarding one of their incoming player for the men’s basketball team with Narcisse Ngoy.

Ngoy committed to the Tigers back in March, being set to join the program this season as an international player. However, he was selected with the 57th pick of the 2026 NBA Draft this week by the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, he never fully declared for the event, coming as a shock to the 7-foot French center. After this, he told the Auburn Observer that he was going to “honor his commitment to Auburn”.

So, what does that mean?

Essentially, it makes Ngoy one of the only players to be a draft-and-stash player who will play at the collegiate level. Of course, this happened back in 1978 with the Boston Celtics and Larry Bird going to Indiana State, meaning that a situation like this doesn’t happen often.

It makes sense, though. While not even declaring and preparing to go to college, Ngoy “was not expecting to be drafted”, according to The Athletic’s Law Murray.

I'm told that Narcisse Ngoy was not expecting to be drafted -- by the Clippers or any team. It's been described to me as "an unprecedented and fluid situation" but Clippers front office has been in touch since the draft and that conversations will be ongoing on this front https://t.co/rBbtsZTEeq — Law Murray 💊 (@LawMurrayTheNU) June 25, 2026

The Clippers hold his rights indefinitely, though, meaning that if he were to leave Auburn after this 2026-27 season, he would head out west to play for the NBA team. However, in this age of collegiate athletics, it could end up being a benefit to the overseas center.

Ngoy will have a year at Auburn while collecting NIL money, instead of fighting for an NBA roster spot that could have him bouncing up and down in the G-League. Especially with being an athletic European center that was selected in the second round, polishing a skillset for the professional level could be handy, and the Tigers have had recent success with bigs doing so.

Names like Johni Broome, Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler heard their name called in recent seasons, while other former players like Dylan Cardwell have been able to carve out a career thus far as an undrafted player. The skillset shapes up well for Ngoy, who was an elite shotblocker in France.

He was recently named the MVP for the second division of the French professional league, deciding to make the switch to the United States. Ngoy averaged 10.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game with Poitiers Basket 86.

Head coach Steven Pearl will have a solid piece with professional experience for next season, being enough to impress the NBA scouts without even declaring. However, more importantly, Ngoy’s situation shows how different things can be in college athletics with deciding to remain in school.

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