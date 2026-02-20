Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Lakers)

After missing four games before the All-Star break due to a hamstring injury, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is set to make his return to the lineup on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic, who suited up for the All-Star Game on Sunday, is off the injury report for the Lakers on Friday night. In fact, there aren't any players listed on the injury report for the Purple and Gold tonight.

Oddsmakers have taken notice of Doncic's status, setting the Lakers as 6.5-point favorites at home. The Clippers are playing the second night of a back-to-back in this game after beating the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Doncic's return has not impacted his NBA MVP odds at DraftKings, as he's still fourth in the market at +2800. The Lakers currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, and they may need to jump up further in the standings to truly get Doncic into the conversation for this award.

This season, the star guard is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range. The Lakers are an impressive 27-15 in the games Doncic has played in, but they are just 6-6 when he sits.

Doncic can miss five more games in the regular season and still be eligible for postseason awards.

On Friday night, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set Doncic at -106 to score 30 or more points against the Clippers. It's possible that they're expecting him to be on a little bit of a minutes restriction, as this player prop is set well below his season average.

