Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

One of the best matchups of the night on Thursday also happens to be the final game to tip, as the Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Clippers in L.A.

Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic have been two of the NBA’s best players this season, but they find themselves in very different positions in the standings.

The Clippers, who have won 20 of their last 27 games, are still under .500 after a dreadful 6-21 start and are in the play-in tournament mix in the West. Denver, despite Jokic missing 16 games with a knee injury, begins the post-All-Star break action as the No. 3 seed in the conference.

The Nuggets are down Aaron Gordon (hamstring) in this matchup, and they’ve lost Gordon, Christian Braun, Jokic, Cameron Johnson and others for significant time this season. In addition to Gordon, Peyton Watson (out) is on the Denver injury report as well on Thursday.

Still, oddsmakers have set the Nuggets as road favorites as they look to push the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 2 seed in the West.

The Clippers are just 11-21 straight up against teams that are .500 or better, so oddsmakers may be expecting some regression from Leonard and company, especially after L.A. traded James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the deadline.

Darius Garland, the return for L.A. in the Harden deal, is listed as out for this matchup.

Let’s break down the odds, a prop pick and a prediction for the 10th and final matchup in the NBA on Feb. 19.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -4.5 (-108)

Clippers +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -175

Clippers: +145

Total

226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Nuggets vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Altitude

Nuggets record: 35-20

Clippers record: 26-28

Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Aaron Gordon – out

Tamar Bates – out

Peyton Watson – out

Curtis Jones – out

Jalen Pickett – probable

Clippers Injury Report

Darius Garland – out

Bradley Beal – out

TyTy Washington – out

Nuggets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-111)

The three-time league MVP went into the All-Star break by recording three consecutive triple-doubles, and now he gets to take on a Clippers team that traded Ivica Zubac at the deadline.

That should make things much easier for Jokic on the glass, and the Nuggets star has put up some crazy numbers (in limited minutes in some of his games) since returning from a knee injury.

Jokic is averaging 24.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and in the seven games he’s appeared in since his knee injury.

He’s already recorded 20 triple-doubles, and I think this price is a steal given the fact that the Nuggets star is averaging a triple-double (28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists) in the 2025-26 season.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Clippers have turned things around since they started of the season 6-21, but I’m not buying them against this Denver team that is a true title contender.

The Nuggets are starting to get healthier (the All-Star break certainly helped), and they have the No. 1 offense in the NBA this season. Denver has also been surprisingly better on the road (20-9) than at home (15-11). To top it off, Nuggets have posted an 11-8 against the spread record when favored on the road.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have not fared well against quality teams, going 11-21 against squads that are .500 or better this season.

Even with Leonard playing at an All-NBA level, I don’t think the Clips have enough firepower offensively to keep up with this Denver team when Jokic is healthy.

I’ll lay the points with Denver as it looks to get back in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the West.

Pick: Nuggets -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.