NBA Draft Lottery: Jabari Smith may play with Chuma Okeke for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have won the 2022 NBA Draft lottery.

Many NBA Draft analysts and experts have Jabari Smith as the favorite to be the number one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. If the Magic select Jabari Smith with the first overall pick, the former Tiger would join another former Tiger on the roster.

Chuma Okeke, a first-round pick by the Magic in the 2019 NBA Draft, has been limited since entering the league due to injury. The former 16th overall pick could find a role next to Smith if the two were to be on the roster together after the NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold the second overall pick, if the Magic were to pass on Smith, he could find himself playing for the Thunder. This is a fun storyline due to the countless comparisons to Keven Durant. Of course, Durant started his career with the Thunder.

The full 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Order

1. Pistons

2. Rockets

3. Cavs

4. Raptors

5. Magic

6. Thunder

7. Warriors

8. Magic

9. Kings

10. Pelicans

11. Hornets

12. Spurs

13. Pacers

14. Warriors

There will be some competition for the top pick. Smith will be battling with Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.

Walker Kessler will more than likely be a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as well from Auburn's basketball program.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube