Pair of Auburn Big Men Making Theirs Marks in the NBA

Former Auburn Tigers Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell have each been making their presence known at the next level, Broome in the NBA G League and Cardwell in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings.

Broome exploded for a career-best game on Friday night, recording the first 50-point game by any G League player this season. He also racked up 17 rebounds and 5 made threes, each career-highs, on 53% shooting.

50 PTS 🔥 17 REB 🔥 5 3PM 🔥 18/34 FG



An absolutely INCREDIBLE night for Johni Broome! The @sixers rookie posted the first 50-piece of the G League season and set career-highs across the board in the @blue_coats win. pic.twitter.com/RSU2zddTJM — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 17, 2026

It’s been a good year in G League play for the former SEC Player of the Year, who is averaging 24.7 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks through 11 regular-season games for the Philadelphia 76ers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Broome has also spent time at the NBA level this season, appearing in seven regular-season games for the 76ers. He managed 1.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, prompting the move down to continue his development. However, if he keeps putting up explosive performances like Friday’s, he could shortly find himself back in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Broome’s former teammate, Dylan Cardwell, has been establishing himself as a fan favorite in recent weeks with the Sacramento Kings. The Kings are riding a 4-game winning streak, and Cardwell has been right in the middle of the team’s energy during the run.

He is averaging a career-best 5.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in January, as well as one block and 0.8 assists, while averaging 18 minutes. One of those blocks was especially significant for the young rookie, as he emphatically stonewalled LeBron James on a drive to the basket against the Lakers on Monday.

Dylan Cardwell doesn’t believe in Monarchies. pic.twitter.com/KYnOx0qAsf — Ryan Bohamera (@RyaninSactown) January 13, 2026

“And it was nice out there to finally -- you know, I got a block on LeBron, so that’s something I’ll tell my kids,” Cardwell said. “I dunked the ball when he was in the area, and so I’m going to frame it and say, ‘Hey, kids, you know, Pops dunked on LeBron.’”

The former Auburn center has made an even bigger impact outside of the box score, as was the case in his time on The Plains. His defense has been a much-needed boost for Sacramento, which has struggled on that end of the court for the majority of the season.

The addition of Cardwell into the rotation has provided a defensive presence in the post that his team hasn’t possessed all season, which has helped spark the recent run of wins. Though the Kings are far from being a competitive team or finding the Playoffs, Cardwell’s play style and attitude have lifted the spirits of both the team and the fans.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI