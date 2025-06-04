Auburn Daily

Report: Auburn to Host Queens in 2025-26 Season

The Tigers will have one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball next season.

Cam Parker

Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4), left, guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) and head coach Bruce Pearl celebrate with teammates after winning the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers have reportedly added an unfamiliar opponent to its 2025-26 non-conference schedule.

Auburn will host Queens on Dec. 29, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, marking the first matchup in history between the Tigers and the Royals.

Queens, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the newest Division I schools in the country, having joined the ASUN Conference in July 2022 after nine seasons at the Division II level. The Royals went 20-15 last season and went to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Purple College Basketball Invitational before losing to Cleveland State.

Despite adding Queens to the fold, the Tigers will have one of the toughest non-conference schedules in 2025-26 with multiple high-profile matchups scheduled.

Auburn will begin a home-and-home series against Arizona on Dec. 6 in Tucson, before facing off against Purdue on Dec. 20 in Indianapolis at the Fourth Annual Indy Classic.

Auburn will also play national runner-up Houston in Birmingham to close a home-and-home series with the Cougars. The Tigers won last year's matchup, 74-69, behind a 21-point outing from Tahaad Pettiford.

The Tigers are also one of 17 teams set to compete in The Players Era Championship in Las Vegas.

The field for The Players Era Championship includes rival Alabama plus Creighton, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Baylor, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, St. Joseph's, St. John's and Syracuse.

All tip-off times as well as other game dates will be released at a later time.

