SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Razorbacks claim top spot

The top of the SEC is getting extremely tight as we head into March.

Is there a clear cut No. 1 in the SEC right now?

I mean, we can look at the standings and see Auburn at the top. If you watch the Tigers, however, you'll notice that they are arguably playing their worst basketball of the season (all things considered, Auburn's "worst basketball" isn't terrible, but the guard play has been poor for several games now).

Kentucky, who is tied for second in the standings, has lost two out of their last four but their last four opponents were all ranked at some point this season.

Tennessee's offense has been bad, but a few recent wins over decent opponents indicate the Vols are on the right track. Arkansas is in a similar boat.

Who deserves to be at the top? Here are the latest SEC Basketball Power Rankings.