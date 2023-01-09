SEC men's basketball power rankings
With Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Auburn in the top 25 the SEC is proving that they are more than just a football conference. Just a few games into conference play let's rank each team in the SEC.
Last weekend's slate of SEC games gave us a clearer picture on where teams stand in the SEC.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2)
Alabama has knocked off the #1 team in the country twice this year.
2. Tennessee Volunteers (13-2)
Tennessee continues to win games by a large margin.
3. Auburn Tigers (12-3)
Despite Auburn's recent loss to Georgia. Their win over #13 Arkansas is convincing enough to put the Tigers at #3.
4. Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3)
Although the Razorbacks have two SEC losses they are the third-highest-ranked SEC team according to RPI.
5. Missouri Tigers (13-2)
The Tigers are a top-25 team and have two SEC wins over Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
6. Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-3)
Mississippi State has three losses with two of those coming from Alabama and Tennessee.
7. LSU Tigers (12-3)
LSU does have two SEC losses but they also have a win over a top-ten team.
8. Texas A&M (10-5)
Texas A&M is 2-0 in conference play.
9. Kentucky Wildcats (10-5)
Kentucky is 1-2 in SEC play with a win over LSU
10. Georgia Bulldogs (11-4)
Georgia is 1-1 in conference play with a win over Auburn.
11. Florida Gators (8-7)
Florida is 1-2 in conference play with a win over Georgia.
12. Vanderbilt Commodores (8-7)
Vandy is just above .500 after barely being beaten by Missouri.
13. Ole Miss (8-7)
Ole Miss Is on a four-game losing streak with Auburn next on the schedule.
14. South Carolina Gamecocks (7-8)
South Carolina is the only SEC team with a losing record and has yet to win a game against an SEC opponent.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube