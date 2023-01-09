Skip to main content

SEC men's basketball power rankings

Who are your top four teams in the SEC right now?

With Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Auburn in the top 25 the SEC is proving that they are more than just a football conference. Just a few games into conference play let's rank each team in the SEC. 

Last weekend's slate of SEC games gave us a clearer picture on where teams stand in the SEC. 

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2)

Alabama has knocked off the #1 team in the country twice this year.

2. Tennessee Volunteers (13-2) 

Tennessee continues to win games by a large margin. 

3. Auburn Tigers (12-3)

Despite Auburn's recent loss to Georgia. Their win over #13 Arkansas is convincing enough to put the Tigers at #3.

4. Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3)

Although the Razorbacks have two SEC losses they are the third-highest-ranked SEC team according to RPI. 

5. Missouri Tigers (13-2) 

The Tigers are a top-25 team and have two SEC wins over Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

6. Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-3)

Mississippi State has three losses with two of those coming from Alabama and Tennessee.  

7. LSU Tigers (12-3)

LSU does have two SEC losses but they also have a win over a top-ten team.

8. Texas A&M (10-5)

Texas A&M is 2-0 in conference play.

9. Kentucky Wildcats (10-5)

Kentucky is 1-2 in SEC play with a win over LSU

10.  Georgia Bulldogs (11-4)

Georgia is 1-1 in conference play with a win over Auburn.

11. Florida Gators (8-7)

Florida is 1-2 in conference play with a win over Georgia.

12. Vanderbilt Commodores (8-7)

Vandy is just above .500 after barely being beaten by Missouri. 

13. Ole Miss (8-7) 

Ole Miss Is on a four-game losing streak with Auburn next on the schedule. 

14. South Carolina Gamecocks (7-8)

South Carolina is the only SEC team with a losing record and has yet to win a game against an SEC opponent. 

