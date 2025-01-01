Several Auburn Tigers In Line for National Awards
While awards may not carry the same immediate weight for a program, they do represent how well a program recruits and develops players. Even in the era of the transfer portal, teams still develop players and watch them improve. Whether they stay or go, remains up to them.
However, national individual awards do mean something. As such, quite a few Auburn Tigers appear as though they will show up during awards season. Same goes for coaches. Moreover, the list could ultimately surprise many.
Of all the players, this one feels the most like a no-brainer. Broome leads the nation in rebounding (11.5) and the SEC in blocks (2.6), along with averaging 18.2 points per game. Broome blocks 9.8 percent of opponents shots when he is on the floor.
Arguably not only the best player in the SEC, but all of college basketball. Broome plays both ends of the floor with equal aplomb. He leads the Tigers on and off the court. The deeper Auburn travels in the tournament, the addition of these awards just adds to his legacy.
Award Possibilities: SEC Player of the Year, National Player of the Year, Oscar Robertson (Player of the Year), Wooden Award (POY)
Bruce Pearl
Auburn ranks No. 2 in the AP Poll. Additionally, many believe that the Tigers will hoist not only another conference tournament title but a national one. This incarnation of the Tigers can not only score with anyone, but they defend with a ferocity that cuts off space and provides rim protection. An NCAA championship cements Pearl's coaching career.
Award Possibilities: Iba Award (Coach of the Year)
Rarely, a bench player will grab a piece of the national spotlight. Running onto the court, the freshman Pettiford provides instant offense (11.2 pts, 3.1 assists in just 21.4 minutes of court time. While Auburn doesn't lack for explosion or athleticism, finding a young player that doesn't start but steps into score and seamlessly runs the offense is award worthy.
Award Possibilities: Wayman Tisdale Award (Nation’s Outstanding Freshman)
Overview
Over the last five years or so, Auburn men's basketball stepped out of the shadow of the football team, becoming its own must-see event. This year, the Tigers look poised to make a championship run.
After the rigors of the upcoming SEC regular and postseason, if Auburn survives and thrives, they will win the national championship. While basketball remains a team game, stars make teams and standout coaching truly matters.