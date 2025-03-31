Social Media Reacts to Auburn's Win over Michigan State in the Elite Eight
ATLANTA-- For the second time in program history, the Auburn Tigers have punched their ticket to the Final Four.
Behind a 25-point, 14-rebound effort from Johni Broome, Auburn on Sunday defeated Michigan State, 70-64, giving the program a South Region Title and a trip to the Final Four, where they'll face the Florida Gators in a rematch of a 90-81 loss.
As a result, social media erupted as the Tigers became the final team to advance past the Elite Eight joining fellow one-seeds Florida, Duke and Houston, which marks only the second time in NCAA history that all four one-seeds make it to the Final Four.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
AU Football Head Coach Hugh Freeze
CBS Sports Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein
Michigan State Alum and NBA Legend Magic Johnson
AU Outside Linebackers Coach Roc Bellantoni
Fox Sports College Basketball Reporter John Fanta
AU Jungle Student Section President Griggs Blankenburg
AU Alum and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines
Former AU Quarterback Jason Campbell
AU Baseball Coach Butch Thompson
Former AU Basketball Player Zep Jasper
Co-Head Softball Coach Chris Malveaux
Former AU Basketball Player Kenny Gabriel