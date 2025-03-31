Auburn Daily

Social Media Reacts to Auburn's Win over Michigan State in the Elite Eight

The Tigers defeated Michigan State, 70-64, to advance to the Final Four.

Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates by cutting down the nets after winning the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
ATLANTA-- For the second time in program history, the Auburn Tigers have punched their ticket to the Final Four.

Behind a 25-point, 14-rebound effort from Johni Broome, Auburn on Sunday defeated Michigan State, 70-64, giving the program a South Region Title and a trip to the Final Four, where they'll face the Florida Gators in a rematch of a 90-81 loss.

As a result, social media erupted as the Tigers became the final team to advance past the Elite Eight joining fellow one-seeds Florida, Duke and Houston, which marks only the second time in NCAA history that all four one-seeds make it to the Final Four.

