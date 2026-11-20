The Auburn Tigers fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 78-73, on Thursday to close out their Players Era 8 tournament run, where Steven Pearl’s group went 1-2 with a win against UNLV and losses to West Virginia and the Irish.

The Tigers trailed for the vast majority of the game, surrendering their lead with 6:43 remaining in the first half and never regaining it, as the Irish were able to consistently find offensive production to match the Tigers’ late push.

With this loss, the Tigers finish sixth of eight teams in the tournament, but there is still plenty we can learn from this matchup. Let’s take a look.

Make Your Free Throws

The Tigers have struggled from the charity stripe this season. For the majority of the game, things seemed to be rectified in that regard, as the group made seven of their eight free-throw attempts in the first half and started the second half strong.

Still, down the stretch, the Tigers missed six free throws in a row, which, in a game decided by just five points, is a tough look for the team. Owen Freeman, despite an otherwise strong performance, accounted for four of those misses on his way to a 3-for-8 showing from the stripe.

Needless to say, this is an aspect of the Tigers’ game that cannot continue if Steven Pearl wants his squad to be competitive in big-time matchups, as free throws have now proven to be a significant difference in multiple matchups this week, as the Tigers made just 13 of their 22 attempts in a six-point loss to West Virginia.

No Narcisse

Interestingly, despite earning the start against the Irish, Auburn big man Narcisse Ngoy played just two minutes over the course of the match, as he was benched after his initial reps and did not return to the floor. The Frenchman has no confirmed or speculated injury at this time, so it seems Pearl wanted to try something new, given how dominant Owen Freeman was against UNLV the prior night.

That decision came with some trade-offs–the Tigers were much more consistent on offense, as Freeman managed 13 points and nine rebounds of his own, but the smaller Freeman struggled a bit more to contain the Irish in the paint, as Notre Dame was able to manage 30 paint points.

The Tigers still managed six blocks over the course of the matchup, tying their matchup with West Virginia for their most in a tournament game this year, thanks to help from Thomas Dowd, Tahaad Pettiford, Bukky Oboye and Owen Freeman’s game-leading three blocks.

Tre-Ball Trouble

Three-pointers quickly turned into the name of the game against the Irish, an unsurprising outcome, given their production from beyond the arc this season. Notre Dame shooters managed to sink eight of their 21 attempts from long range on Thursday, while the Tigers went 9-for-29.

Even the Tigers’ typically consistent shooters struggled, as Tahaad Pettiford made two of his seven attempts, Kevin Overton made just one of his seven attempts and Adam Olsen, who lit the scoreboard on fire the night before from long range, went three-for-seven.

Pearl’s squad got some help from Kolby King, who was two-for-four and even Bukky Oboye, who sank his lone attempt, but far too many wide-open looks resulted in a defensive rebound this Thursday.

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