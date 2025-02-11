Toughest Matchups Left on Auburn Tigers Schedule
After a crushing defeat at the hands of the No. 6 Florida Gators (now No. 3) in Neville Arena, the Auburn Tigers took a step back. The loss ended a 14-game win streak dating back to Nov. 4, 2024, where they lost to the Duke Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils were also on a win streak of their own until they lost on the same day as the Tigers to an unranked-Clemson team. With both teams losing, the Auburn Tigers remained at the top of the AP Poll. With so few games remaining in the regular season, here is who the toughest matchups are left on the Auburn Tigers schedule.
Alabama Crimson Tide, Feb. 15 and March 8
The Tigers have one of the most difficult final stretches. That includes not one, but two games against their in-state rivals, the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide. The two teams will meet for the first time in SEC history as the No. 1 team vs No. 2 team. ESPN’s flagship show “College GameDay” will also be at the game.
However, there is something in particular that makes Alabama one of the most difficult teams left. Six Alabama players average over 10 points a game. They are led by guard Mark Sears who has 17.8 points and 5 assists a game. He is also very good from three-point range, making 35.6% of his shots. The matchup to watch for this game will be Sears vs the Tigers’ Johni Broome, one of the top candidates for the Naismith College Player of the Year.
The Crimson Tide are the only team the Tigers play twice. They play them in just a handful of days in Tuscaloosa and then they play them on Senior Day at home in Neville Arena. With both teams as good as they are, it is unlikely that either team sweeps the yearly series.
Kentucky Wildcats, March 1
The next game that the Tigers could face significant opposition is their game against the Kentucky Wildcats. When you look up the examples of “blue bloods” in a dictionary, the Kentucky Wildcats are one of the first that can be found. This is the first season head coach John Calipari isn’t coaching the Wildcats. Instead, he is coaching the Arkansas Razorbacks, another team who the Tigers will play by the end of the year. However, the Wildcats are still finding their footing being No. 15 in the AP Poll and are 16-7 on the season so far. The Tigers should win this game as long as they don’t have an off-day, but with the Wildcats, you never know, especially on the road.
Texas A&M Aggies, March 4
Three days after the clash with the Wildcats, Auburn will take on the (currently) No.8 Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. The Aggies style of play is quite interesting. Most of the roster average 20 minutes a game. Two players average 15~ points a game while the rest was 9.4 points or less. While the Aggies can be rested, the con of this is the fact that they may not score enough points against better teams. The most they scored against any SEC team was 80 against Texas and Oklahoma in back-to-back games. Auburn put up 81 in a loss to the Florida Gators who are now No. 3. The game being in Texas could help the Aggies, but the Tigers should also win this one.