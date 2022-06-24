Twitter reacts to Walker Kessler being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves

Walker Kessler was selected 22nd overall by the Timberwolves.

Walker Kessler was selected 22nd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This gives the Auburn Tigers two first-round picks in Kessler and Jabari Smith. That is the first time in Auburn basketball history that this has occurred.

Kessler was the best defensive player in the 2022 draft class. He is dominant at blocking shots which is something that the Timberwolves were missing last season.

Karl-Anthony Towns plays center for the Timberwolves currently, so hopefully, Kessler will be able to learn a thing or two from him.

The issue that scouts have had with Kessler's game has been his shooting. There is no one better to learn how to shoot from than last year's three-point shooting contest winner, Towns.

The Timberwolves also have former Georgia Bulldog and first overall pick Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves have a great mix of young stars and wiley veterans who helped them make it into the playoffs last season.

Hopefully, having Kessler to help on the defensive side of the ball can help the Timberwolves to make the playoffs and make a deep run in hopes of a championship in 2023.

Kessler has the skillset to be a superstar in the NBA if he can develop in a few different ways.

Kessler is a great person and player who will be easy to root for in the NBA. The former Auburn center has a bright future ahead of him in Minnesota.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube