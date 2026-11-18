The Auburn Tigers entered the Players Era 8 tournament in Las Vegas with hopes of solidifying a strong start to the season, but the group has already been relegated to the losing side of the bracket after falling to West Virginia in the opening round, 76-70.

A lot went wrong for the Tigers in this matchup–the Mountaineers were suffocating on defense, forcing or facilitating 17 turnovers from the Tigers, Kevin Overton continued his cold streak, scoring just four points, and only two Tigers managed 10 points or more throughout the matchup.

Despite all of that, though, Auburn head coach Steven Pearl blames himself for the loss above all else. Why? The Tigers’ head coach is not happy with how he handled substitutions in the late stages of the game.

“I should have put [Thomas Dowd] in there at the end and done more switching, and we put Owen [Freeman] in the game,” he said. “And they scored nine straight points. That’s on me. Really bad substitution decision. Cost us the game.”

Pearl isn’t dissing Freeman’s performance, as the forward has been quite solid for the Tigers throughout the season so far. Rather, Pearl is speaking more to the strategy the Tigers’ defense switched to with Freeman in the game, which West Virginia was able to exploit due to weaker rim protection.

Pearl detailed why the sub was made and added a decision that he thinks he should have made.

“Narcisse got really tired towards the end of the game and asked for a sub, and that was when the game kind of flipped right there,” he said. “It’s not Owen’s fault. That was our fault for putting him in that situation… We should have had [Dowd] or [Bukky Oboye] in that spot while Narcisse was resting up.”

Pearl lists those two players in particular for two main reasons: rebounding and rim protection, both facets that, for all of his strengths, Freeman has not been as strong with this season, while Dowd and Oboye have been quite consistent in those regards.

The Tigers’ head coach was clear that Freeman was not the issue on the court–rather, the Tigers’ defense with him as the lone big man was just the wrong answer to the issues the Tigers had been facing throughout the game.

Auburn will have an opportunity to rebound on Wednesday night against UNLV, which fell to Kansas by a large deficit on Tuesday. A big win for the Tigers, who are now on a two-game losing streak, would be a great momentum-builder for both the players and Pearl, the latter of whom would certainly appreciate a celebrated coaching performance after the Tigers’ fall against the Mountaineers.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!