Celebrating 82 Days Until Auburn vs. Baylor with a Super Champion
The Auburn Tigers are 82 days away from kicking off their 2025 football season against the Baylor Bears on August 29. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. CT in Waco, Texas.
We have 82 days left in this barren wasteland that is the football offseason. College football fans everywhere are starving. We’re picking at scraps, trying to fill our empty gullets with bits of recruiting news and position group ranking articles, yet we remain ravenous.
AuburnOnSI is here to try to satiate the hunger. Follow along as we count down the days until kickoff by former Tigers’ jersey numbers. Ticking off number 82 is former Tigers defensive end Reggie Torbor.
Firstly, it does the heart good to break up a receiver-heavy number group by adding a defensive lineman. God blessed the college football numbering rules. Secondly, Reggie Torbor is a fantastic football name.
It just sounds like someone who could embarrass opposing offensive lines with ease. Just really give them a real Torboring. And that’s exactly what Torbor did during his time on the Plains.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Torbor arrived in Auburn as part of the 1999 recruiting class out of Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Rouge, La. He entered with thoughts of being a wide receiver (hence the number) and was considered undersized for an end upon his arrival and took a redshirt year.
Torbor became a four-year contributor for the Tigers and one of the program’s best sack artists. His 18.5 career sacks are still good for eighth in program history. His 10 sacks in his senior season in 2003 rank ninth for a single season in school history.
Torbor’s production led to him being selected in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He played seven seasons in the NFL and racked up 250 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He was a member of the Super Bowl 42 champion Giants and had two tackles in that game.