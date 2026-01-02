Cowboys vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Jaxson Dart Downs Dallas)
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are playing for pride in this NFC East showdown in Week 18.
Both teams are coming off victories, though, with the Cowboys getting a 30-23 win in Washington on Christmas Day, and the Giants blowing out the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Dallas won the first meeting in overtime in Week 2, but this will be Jaxson Dart’s first time playing the Cowboys.
The oddsmakers have the Cowboys as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 18 matchup.
Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cowboys -3.5 (-108)
- Giants +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -192
- Giants: +160
Total
- 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has come down by half a point since the odds opened for this one, with the total coming down by a full point.
Which NFC East rival will end their season with a win?
Cowboys vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
I continue to struggle to lay points on this Cowboys team based on how bad their defense is. They're 31st in opponent EPA per play, dead last in opponent success rate, 31st in opponent yards per play, and last in defensive DVOA. That means that even if their talented offense gets a lead, their defense is bad enough to allow their opponent to get back in the mix, even a team as bad as the Giants. For that reason alone, I'll take the points with New York in this NFC East finale.
Pick: Giants +5.5 (-105) via FanDuel
Iain was able to grab a +5.5 early in the week at FanDuel, which would be nice to have in pocket right now. As he said, the Cowboys aren’t trustworthy as big favorites.
There is a key number at four in between the +5.5 he got and the +3.5 right now, but Dart and the Giants should be looking to end the season on a high note, right?
I’ll take the Giants outright in Week 18 to win a meaningless game and drop their draft stock.
Final Score Prediction: Giants 30, Cowboys 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.