A fast start is critical for the Auburn Tigers in 2025, and the Baylor Bears present a dangerous first opponent.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Issues Warning to Auburn Tigers ahead of Season Opener
While no team can be taken for granted, Auburn Tigers fans optimistic for 2025 take a look at their season opener at Baylor and chalk up a win.
However, the Bears are coming off an 8-5 season and cannot be taken lightly in the August heat of Waco, Texas, even at night. The Tigers need a fast start to the season, and the Bears present a dangerous opponent
ESPN personality Paul Finebaum issued a warning on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Show that the Tigers’ first game might be its scariest.
"Yes, it's the first one. It's the Friday night game against Baylor," Finebaum said. "I don't think a lot of people take Baylor seriously. You've been there. You understand what that stadium can be like, especially on a Friday night opening the season. Again, the big SEC school."
Much has been written about building the confidence of former Oklahoma Sooners’ quarterback Jackson Arnold, so a fast start for Auburn is critical in 2025.
"The reason why I think it's so important is that Auburn loses that game, that's one that most people believe they should win. Then, they're suddenly behind the curtain where every swing game becomes magnified," Finebaum declared. "I think, for that reason, it is the most important game on the schedule.
“That doesn't mean other games won't matter. Of course they will. The Alabama game at the end of the year is a game you'll hear a lot of people say Auburn has a chance to win, whatever that means."
Much work has already been done to restore the confidence levels of Arnold prior to things going live, but we all know the real acid test will come when the lights come on in Baylor.
A coach will say the next game is the most important of the season, and for Auburn, that definitely holds true. Finebaum likes the Tigers in Waco but is understandably cautious.
"So, I'm really focused on that game," Finebaum drew a line under the game against Baylor. "At the moment, I think Auburn will win. But if they don't, then the season could really, legitimately get off the rails."