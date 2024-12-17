ESPN's Paul Finebaum Skeptical of New Auburn Quarterback Jackson Arnold
Just when the warm glow that surrounds the Auburn Tigers recruitment drive at the quarterback position was taking hold, here comes ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum to douse the flames of optimism.
Jackson Arnold's decision to leave the Oklahoma Sooners to link up with Hugh Freeze at Auburn has plenty of upside. Of course, that's largely because of his highly-athletic, dual-threat abilities, but Finebaum is far from sold on the complex reclamation side of the project.
As always, the pot-stirring analyst explained that after a botched development process Arnold suffered through with the Oklahoma Sooners as a much heralded 5-star recruit, some lasting damage can be caused.
"I think they have to be excited. It's an up-grade over what the program has," Finebaum told the McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning Show. "I think the real issue is what does it mean? You've been to Norman enough times to probably know that he wasn't getting the proper training, whether that caused him to leave - which you have to hope is that he turns into the antithesis of Bo Nix.
“What I mean by that is Nix was suffering where he was, meaning Auburn, he went to Oregon and became a first-round draft choice and a Heisman finalist. That is the hope for Jackson Arnold."
In Finebaum's humble opinion, stunning resurrections are few and far between, no matter how much you attempt to wish them into existence.
If Arnold was to get even close to what Bo Nix achieved after transferring from Auburn to Oregon, Hugh Freeze would obviously be dancing a merry dance.
Given the struggles the Auburn program has had at the quarterback position in recent times, Arnold undoubtedly represents a swing for the fences by Freeze.
In fairness the risk is worth taking, but it would be a fool's paradise to simply think Freeze has just somehow waved a magic wand and found his quick fix under center.
It's understandable that Finebaum would be less than ecstatic that Arnold is now being deemed as some kind of savior down on the Plains.
"I don't know," Finebaum mused. "Listen, his predecessor at OU did much better leaving. I've never been wild about what's going on out there offensively,and I don't think it's a slam dunk. I don't think it's quite living up to the hype that some have made it out to be in terms of the highest-rated QB ever (for Auburn). We all know that means little, but I think it's at least positive, and right now for Hugh Freeze's program, that's a plus."
Reading between the lines, Finebaum is comparing the Auburn capture of Arnold to that of a classic draft day reach by a pro team.
Perhaps like many of us, Finebaum's lack of belief that Freeze can deliver in terms of facilitating on-field productivity is well founded.
Until we see quite how Freeze intends to mold Arnold, a great deal of Tigers fans will remain like Finebaum – skeptical.
That being said, Finebaum really likes raining on any kind of parade Freeze might have. Arnold's acquisition remains a timely boost for everyone at Auburn, especially Freeze after the continued struggles with Payton Thorne.
Pumping the brakes on the praise and criticism is probably the best overall approach to take, but hey, but we all know that very rarely happens in college football circles.