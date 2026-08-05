Auburn OC Joel Gordon Sees This Receiver Making an Important Impact in 2026

Auburn Tigers offensive coordinator Joel Gordon was one of the many players and staff to follow Alex Golesh to the Plains, and his vision embodies the same to his head coach.

He spent three seasons with USF with Golesh, molding together an offense that surpassed over 450 yards per game during their tenures there. Now, Gordon will look to replicate that at Auburn, a program that has struggled to move the ball down field as effortlessly as the Bulls did in recent seasons.

But to do so, he has an experienced quarterback in Byrum Brown. However, the players around him will be just as important, and a receiver has continued to catch his eye as a potential X-factor for the program in 2026.

“There are going to be a lot of opportunities for guys to show what they did over the summertime, but there has definitely been some growth in that room,” Gordon said on Tuesday. “The first guy that stands out is Chas (Nimrod). He is the most experienced guy in the room.”

Nimrod is a fifth-year wideout who has played for Golesh in his last three stops. Being recruited at Tennesee and joining the program in 2022, he spent three seasons there before reuniting with him at USF last season. Auburn this year makes it the perfect trifecta.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior has plenty to offer for Golesh’s passing attack on the Plains next season, especially in a SEC conference that can go as far as your receivers will take you.

“He is one of the most physically gifted guys in the room, and he is one of the smartest guys in the room,” Gordon said. “When you add all of that up, you hope that that guy is standing out every single day, and he did that throughout the summertime.”

The new Auburn offensive coordinator should know; Nimrod was a big-play factor for the Bulls last season in his limited action.

Every season that he’s participated in, the Bentonville, Ark., native has recorded over 10 yards per catch, including an impressive 20.3 yards per receptions for the Bulls in 2025. However, he’d only play until the middle of October for South Florida due to suffering a leg injury against North Texas.

Yet, he finished with 23 receptions for 466 yards, including an 100-yard game against No. 5 Miami and a 96-yard outing against Boise State to open the season. If he remains healthy, he could end up being Brown’s big-play target throughout the season.

Nimrod will have to compete for a starting spot, however. Other Bulls, like Jeremiah Koger and Keshaun Singleton, will also be wearing an Auburn uniform next season. It’s a positive for Gordon, who has plenty of competition to figure out at wideout going into 2026.

“We push them pretty good all the way through the summer, probably more so than we have in years past in this offense,” he said. ‘So there are going to be a lot of opportunities for guys to show what they did over the summertime, but there has definitely been some growth in that room.”

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