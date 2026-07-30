Three of Auburn’s Biggest Offensive Questions Heading into Fall Camp



The Auburn Tigers are looking to snap a six-season streak of not turning in a winning season this year under first-year head coach Alex Golesh, and the team, according to many analysts, appears to be in a great spot to do so. However, there are, of course, still questions as the team heads into fall camp in the next week.

From the offensive line to the receiver core to even their quarterback, the Tigers could look a number of different ways as they emerge from fall camp and head into their first game against Baylor in September. So, what are three of the biggest questions surrounding the Tigers in 2026?

Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at what we believe to be three of the biggest questions surrounding the program’s offense and analyzes what kind of impact their outcomes could have.

How Will the New Offensive Line Perform?

Auburn Tigers offensive line runs drills during Auburn Tigers football practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has been quite a lot of talk surrounding the Tigers’ offensive line this past offseason, even from the program’s head coach, who once said that he needed prayers for the unit. He has since gone back on that quote, stating that though the unit has frustrated him at times, they are coming together well, but many of the Auburn faithful are still skeptical.

After all, the unit lost six of the seven offensive linemen to record a start in 2025, returning only Kail Ellis, a true sophomore center who is not even expected to log much playing time this year, so the Tigers’ trenches are entirely new. If the unit exits fall camp firing on all cylinders, Alex Golesh’s promised run game should be quite impressive.

If they struggle, things could get dicey in a hurry for the Tigers’ offense.

How Will USF’s Receivers Adjust to the SEC?

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Jeremiah Koger (4) comes from USF looking to make a splash in the SEC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another big narrative surrounding the Tigers is the fact that just about their entire receiving core, save for Bryce Cain, is made up of former USF wide receivers. This narrative has gotten a lot of traction in recent weeks, with many openly stating their fear that Auburn’s new receivers will not be able to contend with top-level SEC defenses.

Though this is not exactly a question that can be fully answered in fall camp, at least against other SEC opponents, something that I think quite a lot of fans forget is that this group has been playing against an SEC defense all offseason and will continue to do so throughout fall camp as they match up against their own program’s defense.

Of course, Auburn’s defense is quite different than the defenses of other SEC programs–many would say it is better–but if the group can acclimate well to Auburn’s defense, there is little argument that they will be completely and totally outmatched when they face off against other SEC defenses later in the year.

Will Bryson Washington Be Healthy?

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh talks with Auburn Tigers running back Bryson Washington (30) during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alex Golesh has been clear about Auburn’s offensive identity on a number of occasions: they are going to live and die by the rush. Just about all of that rushing attack was set to rely on a three-headed monster of Byrum Brown, Auburn returner Jeremiah Cobb and Baylor transfer Bryson Washington, though Golesh recently came out and said that Washington is ‘not there yet’ in terms of being ready for SEC play.

If Washington is unable to match up, it will certainly throw a monkey wrench into the Tigers’ offensive identity, though Golesh has been clear that fall camp will be beneficial for his chances at being ready to play in the SEC. After all, he missed much of spring camp with an injury, so Washington has some catch-up to play.

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