3 Takeaways From Auburn’s Win Over Vanderbilt

After a loss to Florida last week, the Auburn Tigers rebounded well this past Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores, winning 21-15. It was the first SEC home game win for the Tigers since the Texas A&M game in 2024, which bodes well for the future of Alex Golesh’s tenure with the Tigers.

Despite the win, though, the Tigers still did not look fully realized, though there were certainly some highlight moments throughout the game. There’s a lot we can learn from the Tigers’ win as they prepare for a brutal SEC gauntlet– let’s take a look.

Strong(er) Start

The Tigers had a historically bad start against Florida last week, and though they did not exactly come out guns blazing against Vanderbilt, the team seems to be moving in the right direction. The Tigers totaled 96 yards in the first quarter, a full 99 yards better than their first-quarter performance against Florida, adding a touchdown and four first downs for good measure.

However, not all was perfect on the Plains early in this matchup, as the Tigers went three-and-out on their opening drive and threw an interception on the second, leading many fans to believe that they may be seeing a repeat of the Florida game, but the team adjusted well and was able to lead a quick 75-yard drive for their opening score of the game.

Rushing Improves

The Tigers struggled immensely to run the ball against Florida and, like in early-game production, the team seems to be trending in the right direction as they attempt to build the rushing attack that Golesh has promised since his very first press conference.

The Tigers totaled 139 rushing yards against Vanderbilt, and this time, the team’s leading rusher was RB1 Jeremiah Cobb, who carried the ball eight times for 58 yards, though he did not score. Byrum Brown, the Tigers’ quarterback, followed Cobb with 10 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Though this is still far from the dominance that many expected from Auburn’s rushing core this year, it is, at the very least, a sign of improvement for Golesh’s group. The Tigers will need to take another step against Tennessee, though.

Special Teams, Special Plays, Special Players

The Tigers only scored three times in this game– once in the air, once on the ground and once due to a blocked punt that Cade Carlson picked up and took to the house for the Tigers’ first blocked punt touchdown since 2020. Omar Mabson, who went down with an injury on the play, was credited with the block.

Auburn has struggled in all three phases of the game at different points this year, and though we had already seen flashes of top-level offense and defense, this was the first look we’ve had at top-notch special teams play for the Tigers. Though blocked punts are a rarity in college football, the Tigers have proven that they are capable, which will keep opposing coordinators on their toes.

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