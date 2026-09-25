Why Auburn Can't Afford to Lose to Vanderbilt in Week 4 Clash

The Auburn Tigers are coming off a heartbreaking 44-39 loss to Florida last weekend in Alex Golesh’s first defeat as head coach.

The visiting Gators were favored by a couple of points, but many believed Auburn would emerge victorious, particularly because of the tough environment of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

However, Golesh and company ultimately fell short, and the message after a loss is typically the same. Move on and shift your focus to the next week.

Well, this week, that’s uber-important for the Tigers, as their clash with Vanderbilt is one they must win.

Golesh was asked in Monday’s press conference if he viewed Saturday as a must-win, and it seems like he doesn’t necessarily think so.

“I would say that they all feel like it, the next game,” Golesh said. I don’t know if I feel like that. Again, if you go back to the emotional piece that you talk about. If you look at it as a must-win, what changes? Do we prepare harder? Do we practice longer? Do we practice differently?”

The first-year head coach pointed out that the program is still in its rebuilding stages, tying it back to his process-driven mindset and doing what they have to do to properly prepare for the next game.

“We’re in a foundational part of our program, where the process piece of it is so critical to how we do every single little thing,” Golesh said. “Saturday is the next game. This team is 2-1. The struggles prior have nothing to do with these guys.”

Golesh may not deem it a must-win, but the fanbase certainly does.

To put it simply, an Auburn loss to Vanderbilt would spell disaster.

It may sound harsh, but losing to the Commodores for the third consecutive year inside Jordan-Hare Stadium against a true freshman quarterback in his first career SEC game would cause the wheels to completely come off, even if it’s just the fourth contest of the season.

Auburn currently stands as a 9.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel, which marks the largest margin by which the Tigers have been favored in an SEC matchup since 2022 against Missouri. Thus, they should win this game.

In addition to an inexperienced signal-caller under center for the Commodores, Auburn also holds a heavy talent advantage overall when comparing the two rosters. However, that doesn’t necessarily matter sometimes, as the Tigers lost several games last season to teams who held a worse roster on paper.

It’s been since 2024 that Auburn last claimed an SEC win on Pat Dye Field, when the Tigers defeated Texas A&M in four overtimes, courtesy of a dropped pass by the Aggies in the end zone.

Since then, Auburn has gone 0-7 in one-possession games, and its only conference victory came at Arkansas last season.

It’s the perfect time for that streak to snap.

If it loses to Vanderbilt, Auburn’s “floor” gets scarily low. The Tigers enter a gauntlet in October, as they’re set to face Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, and Georgia — with three of those on the road — before trips to Mississippi State and Alabama later in November.

With eight games remaining after Vanderbilt, the only other games in which Auburn will likely be favored are Arkansas and Samford, which means if everything goes chalk, the Tigers would be staring 4-8 in the face — and that’s assuming Auburn beats the Razorbacks, who beat the Tigers in their last bout at Jordan-Hare Stadium two years ago.

So, this Vanderbilt game is one that Auburn has to win if the Tigers want to complete a solid season and Golesh wishes to establish any sort of momentum heading into Year 2.

If they don’t, the fanbase and students could check out, and frankly, it’ll be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.