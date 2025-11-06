A Look at Auburn's Future Schedules After Scheduling Notre Dame
AUBURN, Ala.- On Wednesday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers athletics department announced that Auburn signed a home-and-home series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the 2027 and 2028 football seasons, making Auburn’s schedule for those seasons even more intense.
Auburn's scheduling of Notre Dame comes as the SEC further strengthens its schedules for its teams as the league moves from an eight-game league schedule this season to a nine-game league schedule in 2026. The new league rules also require SEC programs to schedule at least one Power 4 non-conference game each season.
This non-conference requirement includes Notre Dame, which is not tied to a conference, thus giving Auburn its non-conference requirement for 2027 and 2028.
The Tigers' three permanent opponents over the next four years, another effect of the new rules, will be Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
In 2026, Auburn faces a somewhat traditional schedule despite the changes. The Tigers will host Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Florida and LSU inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, and will travel to Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, leaving the Iron Bowl and Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry intact with the SEC moving to a nine-game conference slate.
Auburn's required Power 4 non-conference game that season will be against Baylor in Atlanta to open the season.
For the 2027 slate, Auburn will travel to Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas. The matchup against the Longhorns marks Auburn’s first visit to Texas since 1991. Additionally, Auburn will be hosting Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. This would also mark the first time that Auburn has played Oklahoma and Texas in the same season in program history.
This season, Auburn struggled in every game against ranked opponents, but kept the game close. With Hugh Freeze at the helm, Auburn went 1-12 against ranked foes. And the way the schedule is looking, Auburn needs a coach who knows how to win big games, and fast.
The 2028 does not get much easier. Auburn will travel to Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida and LSU, while hosting Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
Looking even further ahead, Auburn and Miami (Fla.) have a home-and-home series scheduled for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. With the current schedule, Auburn would have one of the toughest schedules in the entire country for the next five to six seasons at least.
With Auburn firing Freeze last Sunday, Auburn’s new head coach, whoever he may be, will have his work cut out for him, to say the least. But simultaneously, Auburn has the opportunity to put itself back on the national stage after not winning more than six games every season since 2019.