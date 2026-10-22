Alex Golesh Addresses Xavier Atkins Departure, What's Next For Linebackers

The Auburn Tigers are in an interesting position at the halfway point of Alex Golesh’s first campaign on the Plains.

Just a couple of days after its monumental 27-24 upset over No. 1 Georgia between the hedges, its first win in Athens, Ga., since 2005, Auburn dismissed All-American and preseason All-SEC linebacker Xavier Atkins on Monday evening.

Atkins was suspended last Monday ahead of the Georgia game, and Golesh revealed later in the week that he wasn’t with the team nor practicing. Then, following the win over the Bulldogs, the first-year head coach didn’t provide an update on Aktins’ status, but reports emerged just several hours later that he’s no longer with the program.

Golesh was asked specifically what went into the decision to part ways with Atkins during his Wednesday media availability, and his answer was simple.

“Man, I wish (Xavier) the best as we move forward,” Golesh said. “I’m uber, uber-focused on our team and LSU at this point.”

Golesh spent the vast majority of his response displaying his confidence in the depth of Auburn’s linebacker room, which has been viewed as one of the best in the country.

With Atkins no longer suiting up in the orange and blue, the Tigers will now look to Elijah Melendez, Bryce Deas and De’Marcus Riddick, all of whom were highly touted recruits out of high school and have shown consistent flashes throughout their time at Auburn.

Golesh also explained that the staff is challenging newer and younger players to step up and answer the bell, including former four-star freshman Shadarius Toodle.

“You saw it on Saturday. I mean, there’s plenty of opportunity for Bryce, for Riddick. We’re continuing to push Granberry in that mix, Toodle in that mix, Canty in that mix. We need guys to continue to step up. I think they, obviously, see opportunity there. But we’ve looked at Riddick and Deas as starters this entire time. They’ve both played a ton of football,” Golesh said.

Golesh went back to highlight Melendez, who has been extremely impressive thus far and led the Tigers in tackles against Georgia with nine. Deas also posted a productive outing versus the Bulldogs, recording eight tackles of his own.

Auburn’s linebacker room played a big role in limiting Georgia’s strong rushing attack, as well, holding the Bulldogs’ talented stable of running backs to just 113 yards on the ground.

“And you obviously see what Elijah continues to do. Pretty special. Like, beyond special,” Golesh said. “And he brings the guys in front of him, behind him, next to him to another level. For a young guy, for a sophomore to do that, I give him so much credit on top of leading in such an incredibly positive way.”

Overall, Golesh doesn’t exactly seem worried about the middle of Auburn’s defense without Atkins, even though he was perceived as one of the top linebackers in the nation this past offseason after a breakout year in 2025.

“So, not concerned,” Golesh said. “There’s a ton of opportunity, and you saw it a week ago. Guys continued to step up. I’ve been really, really proud of that group.”