What Xavier Atkins' Dismissal Means for Auburn Tigers

Just two days after their massive upset over No. 1 Georgia on the road this past weekend, one of the Auburn Tigers’ best players has been dismissed.

Reports emerged late Monday night that star linebacker Xavier Atkins is no longer with the program, which comes after the suspension that caused him to miss Auburn’s win in Athens, Ga.

There were many rumors circulating around the Auburn corner of social media about a possible suspension over the course of the bye week following the Tennessee loss, and Auburn head coach Alex Golesh announced last Monday that Atkins would miss the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Golesh also said last Wednesday that Atkins wasn’t practicing nor with the team at the time.

Following the Georgia game on Monday, Golesh provided no update on Atkins and said they are still working through it, but he was dismissed just several hours later.

Xavier Atkins speaks out after his dismissal from Auburn. https://t.co/6PcKm7zZMh — Gunner Norene (@norene_gunner10) October 20, 2026

So, what does this mean for the Tigers moving forward?

Atkins was certainly one of Auburn’s best athletes, earning second-team All-America honors after a breakout season as a sophomore in 2025 and being named preseason first-team All-SEC ahead of this year.

The former LSU transfer tied for third in the SEC with 9.0 sacks a season ago, and he had tallied 37 tackles, 3.0 sacks and one interception thus far as a junior.

However, despite his consistent production, Auburn’s defense posted one of its best outings of the season against an elite Georgia offense.

Sophomore standout Elijah Melendez led the Tigers with nine tackles, one sack and one interception, while fellow sophomore Bryce Deas recorded eight tackles. Both Melendez and Deas were also extremely stout against the run, as Auburn held a strong Bulldog rushing attack to just 113 yards.

Melendez and Deas are certainly more effective than Atkins on the ground, largely due to their larger frames. Melendez stands at 240 pounds and Deas clocks in at 225 pounds — Atkins is just 210.

While those two undoubtedly must step up without Atkins, and they did just that against the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday, junior De’Marcus Riddick will also see an expanded role.

Riddick was a four-star and ranked as the No. 5 linebacker in the class of 2024 out of high school and saw a productive freshman campaign under former head coach Hugh Freeze.

However, he battled through an injury last year and played significantly fewer snaps as a sophomore in a loaded room with Atkins, Melendez, Deas and Robert Woodyard Jr. Riddick played substantially more against Georgia, though, notching two total tackles.

Overall, the loss of Atkins is surely not ideal for DJ Durkin’s unit, but it’s also not detrimental.

Auburn’s linebacker room has been viewed as one of the best in the country because of its depth, not just Atkins — Melendez, Deas and Riddick are talented enough and capable of making up for his absence.

Atkins played with energy and is extremely athletic, but he also struggled with the physicality of an SEC front and the caliber of elite running backs around the league.

Melendez and Deas are evidently better in that aspect and can also drop back into coverage relatively well. Where the Tigers will miss Atkins the most, though, is putting pressure on the quarterback and creating havoc in the offensive backfield.

In other words, Atkins was a large contributor in multiple facets of Durkin’s defense, but Melendez and company are in prime positions to step up and successfully replace the former All-American.