The Auburn Tigers have struggled in a variety of aspects throughout this season, as all teams do, but one aspect has consistently stood out to fans, who have been quite vocal about their distaste for Auburn punter Hudson Kaak, who has had a few rough showings this season.

Those frustrations seemed to come to a head this past Saturday in the Tigers’ matchup against Mississippi State, where Kaak had a pair of punts that each traveled less than 30 yards, as one only managed 24 yards, while the other, a big-time miss, traveled just 10 yards, a fact not helped by the reality that the Tigers had already lost 11 yards on that particular drive.

Kaak has been relatively consistent for the Tigers this year, barring a few major misses, even managing a 54-yarder in the same game as those mistakes, and according to Alex Golesh in his Monday press conference, the confidence of the Tigers still rests on Kaak.

“The rough day from Hudson, he'll flip the switch,” he said. “He's been really, really, really effective for us. He'll flip the switch, he'll learn, he'll grow. He's done a phenomenal job. We've been high, high-end at that punt, which is the most important piece of it. He'll bounce right back.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Throughout the season, the Tigers’ punter has averaged a consistent 41.4 yards per punt over the course of 48 total punts. He’s had a few that have been outliers on the positive side, including a pair of punts against LSU that traveled 69 and 61 yards.

Later in the same press conference, Golesh was asked how he plans to work with Kaak to rebuild his consistency, and his answer was refreshingly honest.

“My process with Hudson is similar to the specialists in general,” he said. “Like in practice, I stand back there with Hudson, and I'm certainly not coaching the technique of the punter. We got people that are way better, but I do a good job of trying to create distraction, trying to mess with some things to make them focused. I do it with the kickers, too.”

Many Tiger fans have expressed concern that an errant Kaak punt will cost the Tigers major field position in closer games, like their upcoming Iron Bowl matchup against Alabama, but Golesh maintains that he is not concerned about how Kaak will perform throughout the rest of the season.

“He'll be fine,” Golesh said. “He's a veteran. He's been there. It’s not a slump. It's some technical things they got to get fixed, and he'll be totally fine. I truly believe that. I think he truly believes that he's punted long enough to know how to autocorrect himself.”

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!