

The Auburn Tigers seem to be trending back up after a strong win against Mississippi State, in which Alex Golesh’s squad took a bus ride to Starkville and took down the Bulldogs 41-9. The Tigers’ defense, undoubtedly, put together its strongest showing to date, but in his press conference on Monday, Golesh was clear that the offense still has room to improve.

“I look at the 11 drives outside of the four turnovers; it's very rare that you got 15 drives in a game,” he said. “11 drives where we scored 17 points, obviously 24 off the turnovers, but when you got 11 drives, you got to do something more than 17. Ultimately, the entire narrative of the game, and the way that I think we have to continue to work through it, is missed opportunities and the missed opportunities offensively all over the tape.”

Golesh certainly has a point, as all of the Tigers’ first-half point-scoring came from field position granted by turnovers, including three touchdowns and a field goal, while the offense went 0-for-4 scoring on first-half drives that did not start with a turnover.

In the second half, the Tigers showed a bit more of an ability to score from a more traditional start to a drive, scoring on two of their six drives that did not start from a turnover, including a four-play, 54-yard touchdown drive and a five-play, 74-yard touchdown drive, though there is certainly still some room for improvement there.

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There was one crucial offensive moment that Golesh placed extra emphasis on, which was the Tigers’ one-play safety drive after their defense held the Bulldogs at the goal line. Those two points were the only scoring production the Bulldogs were able to manage in the second half.

“Obviously disappointed in the safety,” he said. “That's a really tough turn of events when you get a goal line stop, and then a play later you're kicking off from your own 20, and now you're forcing your defense to go right back out there. I think that could be a momentum killer in a huge game, in a tight game. It didn't cost you the game, but that's a missed opportunity that you have to coach off of and teach in a huge way- just the critical moments.”

The Tigers’ offense has long since struggled to stay on the field for long periods of time, resulting in a much more worn-out Auburn defense that could explain the sheer quantity of injuries the unit has suffered this season. That aspect has improved over the course of the season, but there will be much less room for error in bigger matchups, particularly the Iron Bowl in two weeks.

The Tigers will get back to work in practice this week as they prepare for their final home game of the season against the Samford Bulldogs, a matchup that will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

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