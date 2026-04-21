Alex Golesh Gives Honest Critique of New Auburn QB Byrum Brown

After the Auburn Tigers’ annual spring game, there has been a lot of panic in the air about Byrum Brown, particularly surrounding his lackluster performance in his Auburn debut. During A-Day, Brown completed just seven of his 14 passes for 85 yards and two interceptions, and new head coach Alex Golesh gave his honest thoughts on his quarterback’s production after the game.

“Yeah, to be honest with you, I don’t think Byrum saw it well today,” he said. “I said it in the headset, I really didn’t. I think he was efficient in what he needed to do, but I didn’t think he saw it great in the middle of the field.”

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown threw two interceptions in the spring game. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown had a highly uncharacteristic rushing performance of just six yards on seven attempts, but he was also in a non-contact jersey, so one of the most physical rushing quarterbacks in the league was essentially limited to two-hand touch. However, there were no quick whistles on incomplete passes.

“[His rushing is] gonna be quick-whistled every time,” Golesh said. “But, I thought he missed the two deep balls early. He reset, he was fine in terms of composure, but I just didn’t think he saw it great.”

Brown threw two interceptions during the Tigers’ A-Day matchup, but one stood out above the other: Jared Smith’s pick in the second quarter.

“The pick, man,” Golesh said. “He’s usually able to pop it or pass it over, but Jared Smith is as long of a guy as you’ll ever see. There’s a hell of a play by him, and that’s two guys that have seen each other for 15 practices, over and over again, but I’m not worried about that piece of it.”

With all things considered and all things said, Golesh went back to his previous point, which is clearly an area to work on with the senior quarterback.

“I thought he was efficient,” Golesh said, “I just didn’t think he saw it great today.”

Of course, there is still plenty of time for Brown to find himself in an Auburn uniform, as the Tigers are not scheduled to play another game in front of fans until September, which is still just under five months away.

Brown has shown exactly who he can be, as he passed for over 3,000 yards last season and rushed for over 1,000 additional yards, so there is no doubt that he can be a dynamo in Auburn once he finds his footing, but Auburn fans will have to wait on pins and needles to see if he will be able to find it when the season starts.

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