Auburn QB Byrum Brown Misses Out on Top-15 Most Valuable Newcomers Ranking

There have been few transfers to the Auburn Tigers that have received as much attention and hype, before ever watching the eagle fly, as Byrum Brown has.

The USF transfer covered the stat sheet with impressive performances throughout last year, and now that he has followed his head coach to Auburn, Tiger fans are hoping to reap the benefits.

In a recent article ranking the most impactful newcomers, or players on a new team this year, in college football, ESPN’s Billy Tucker ranked Brown as the 16th-best newcomer in college football. It is important to note that these rankings were devised based on Tucker’s opinion of what teams need, as well as what the player in question has to offer said team, not just sheer ability.

“Brown is the catalyst for Alex Golesh's offensive system and followed his head coach to Auburn after blossoming into one of college football's most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in 2025 at South Florida,” Tucker wrote. “Brown is the focal point of the Tigers' rebuilt offense and can guide them through significant roster turnover to help raise their overall ceiling in 2026.”

Brown’s impact on this Auburn scheme should be quite unlike anything Tiger fans have seen over the past few years. Alex Golesh has been clear that running the ball will be a priority in 2026, and Brown will look to be the Tigers’ leading rusher, just like he was for the Bulls last season.

Additionally, Brown will look to prove doubters wrong about his passing game, as he has received a lot of negative attention from social media, particularly relating to his throwing motion. He and Golesh have been quick to shut those rumors down, but they have leaned on the ‘wait and see’ argument, so Brown would benefit from showing Auburn fans something to calm their nerves once the season kicks off.

“[Brown’s] dual-threat ability, arm strength and poise make him an ideal fit for Golesh's up-tempo system,” Tucker continued. “He consistently extends plays, creates outside structure and adds a physical element as a runner who stresses defenses. With familiarity with the scheme and several former USF teammates at receiver, Brown should produce right away.”

As Tucker said, one of the biggest things that Brown has working for him at Auburn this year is familiarity. After all, nearly half of the Tigers’ coaching staff were coaches of his at USF last year, and nearly all of his top receivers caught passes from him in Bulls uniforms in 2025.

So, Brown and company have an opportunity to prove themselves to not just Tiger fans, but SEC and football fans around the world when the season kicks off in September. Will Brown be all he has been hyped to be, or will he slip through the cracks on the way to yet another disappointing Auburn season? Only time will tell, but this ranking certainly bodes well for his chances at the former.

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