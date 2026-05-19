Where Auburn’s Byrum Brown’s Career Stats Rank Nationally Heading into 2026

The Auburn Tigers have certainly found themselves with a top-tier quarterback option in Byrum Brown, who transferred in from USF this past offseason with his coach, Alex Golesh. However, amidst all the hype, one question stands out: how good is Brown actually?

Of course, only time will tell how he will fare in a loaded SEC slate, but his numbers coming into the season are among the best in the country.

Brown currently ranks eighth in the country in career passing yards with 7,690, though he is certainly aided by the fact that he has logged significant time in each of the last three seasons, barring a 2024 season that was cut short by injury.

Brown’s passing numbers were certainly bolstered by his top-tier performance last season, in which he threw for over 3,100 yards to a group of receivers who have mostly made their way to Auburn in the time since, so the stage is certainly set for a repeat, or even an improvement.

Additionally, Brown is tied for fifth in the country for career passing touchdowns headed into the 2026 season with 61, a number also exactly achieved by UTSA’s Owen McCown. The margin between Brown and the top of the list is just 12 touchdowns, so an excellent 2026 season from the senior could lead to a top-three finish, or even higher.

Of course, Brown is mostly known for his dual-threat abilities, a factor that has certainly showed up in his career stats thus far. In fact, Brown ranks second among all players, not just quarterbacks, in career rushing touchdowns with 31, a number only eclipsed by (ironically) another quarterback in Utah’s Davon Dampier, who rushed for 19 touchdowns during his 2024 campaign.

Brown has an opportunity to climb to the top of the list with a high-level season and potentially some missteps from Dampier, but he already technically leads the SEC in career touchdowns headed into 2026, even above Ahmad Hardy, Missouri’s running back, who is largely considered the best rusher in the SEC.

It goes without saying that prior success is far from a direct indicator of future success, but Brown’s production has been steadily improving over his three seasons at USF. Despite a difficult schedule in the SEC this year, he may just be poised to bolster those numbers to levels he had only dreamed of.

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