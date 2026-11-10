Auburn Football Nabs Top Offensive Line Flip From 2027 Class

While the Auburn Tigers saw one of their long-time commitments flip for another SEC school earlier in the year, head coach Alex Golesh replenished it with a top recruit elsewhere.

After decommitting from the Miami Hurricanes in the beginning of October, Auburn gets a flip in four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams, being one of the top players in his position group from the 2027 class. Williams was committed to the Hurricanes since May before looking elsewhere ahead of National Signing Day.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Jatori Williams has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 330 IOL was previously committed to Miami



He was the Top Available Recruit in the 2027 Class



“Why not do it in my backyard? War Eagle 🦅!!!”https://t.co/rLBTFC6G4u pic.twitter.com/eStOXtirKu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 10, 2026

Williams is the No. 9 interior offensive lineman from the cycle, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 5 player from the state of Alabama, being a product of Golesh’s pledge to be more efficient in in-state recruiting since he became the program’s head coach at the end of 2025.

The Phenix City, Alabama, native was between both Auburn and Alabama for his next step, but the Tigers were a heavy favorite to pick up Williams after decommiting from Miami. Kentucky was also in the running.

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Auburn’s newest commit comes after losing Nash Johnson, who flipped from the Plains to the Georgia Bulldogs back in October after being with the program since May. However, Golesh now gets a player to help aid his offensive line, something that has been in disarray since the beginning of the season with quarterback protection for Byrum Brown.

Williams has been on the Plains six times at various points since the beginning of the 2025 season, splitting most visits between Auburn and Alabama. All were on unofficial visits, being most recently in March 2026. After he decommitted, though, Williams was on campus for the Tigers' victory over Arkansas, being his first official visit with the program.

It was enough for a future pledge.

He’s the Tigers’ fifth offensive line commit of the 2027 cycle, being the third to be on the interior offensive line. Williams joins four-star Reed Ramsier and three-star Jaylon Moore as all of Golesh’s commitments at guard, being the highest-ranked player at the position with his commitment.

Williams is behind linebacker Isaac McNeil, however, as the second-highest player from Alabama in Auburn’s recruiting class. However, it makes two players in the state’s top five pledge their commitment to the Tigers next season.

Now, retention will be the name of the game for Golesh, who has 23 commitments that will look to make a statement class for his first year as Auburn’s head coach. It has the Tigers in the top half of the SEC in recruiting rankings, as well as being a top-15 class in the country.

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