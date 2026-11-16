The Numbers Behind Alex Golesh's Successful First Season With Auburn Football

Auburn football’s win over Mississippi State this past weekend had a little more importance than the other wins head coach Alex Golesh has picked up in his first season on the Plains, being the first bowl-eligible team the program has had since 2023.

Since Hugh Freeze was fired in the role in the middle of last season, Auburn fans have waited for a coach who could change the identity and flip the program to get back to one of the tougher SEC teams in the conference. In just 10 games, it looks like Golesh has done that, with the 6-4 Tigers still able to improve it with No. 3 Alabama to close out the regular season.

However, there are some special numbers that Golesh has achieved over the course of this season, which lead to the success that Auburn has had this year.

The first, which was something Freeze couldn’t do, was win one-score games. Auburn has won four of them this season, with the only one Golesh lost came in a 44-39 loss to the Florida Gators in the third game of the season. The Tigers did that in Golesh’s first game in charge, stopping a Baylor two-point conversion to pull off the one-point win.

Auburn has also taken care of business against every team that it has been a favorite against. That’s been five of its wins, with the only one, of course, that was an upset was the win over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. That’s its own number behind Golesh’s successful first year, weathering a Sanford storm late in the game to win off of a game-winning field goal.

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The Tigers have four SEC wins, including two at home this season. Auburn didn’t win a conference game at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2023 before Golesh took the job.

The program is also with the likes of Oklahoma, Florida, Ole Miss and South Carolina in terms of conference wins this season. With Auburn taking care of business, it is level with all four of those schools. Other SEC programs that Golesh is ahead of are Missouri and LSU.

Auburn is continuing to go into the right direction, and a shocking win over the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl would put Golesh’s stock into the stratosphere entering the offseason. While being bowl-eligible is a positive takeaway from the season, as he’s consistently said, the Tigers’ head coach isn’t satisfied with that in upcoming seasons.

“The standard is we build a program where we’re competing for championships,” Golesh said, “and I said it a year ago, that we’re gonna try to get there as fast as we can, and I would stay with that.”

Auburn is back in action against Samford at home on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 local time from the Plains.

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