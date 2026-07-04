Alex Golesh Sets Auburn Standard in Wake of Brendan Sorsby Controversy: ‘I Can't Help You'

It is fair to say that there has not been a bigger narrative in college football this summer than Brendan Sorsby, and recently, new Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh added his voice to the mix.

Sorsby has been quite a sore spot of conversation among coaches in college football this year, and Golesh was quite clear that what he did would not be forgiven on the Plains.

“We’ve all known growing up, [gambling is] the one thing I can’t get you out of,” he said in an interview with David Pollack. “This is the one thing I can’t help you with. I can help you with a lot. I can teach you about a lot, but you bet on a game, and it’s one thing I can’t get you out of.”

For those who are not as familiar with the controversy surrounding Sorsby and why it is so significant to college football, the story is both simple and complex. Simply, Sorsby was caught wagering on his own team’s college football games when he was on the roster but not starting, and now he will not play college football in the foreseeable future.

However, the full context of this story is where it gets particularly interesting, as well as explaining why Golesh’s comments are so significant for the Tigers. Sorsby, once the proof of his gambling came out, was barred from college football, as was the norm, but he took a highly unconventional route of suing the NCAA for his eligibility back.

The NCAA was ultimately unsuccessful in its legal battle with Sorsby, so for some time, Sorsby was actually set to return to college football with Texas Tech after serving a two-game suspension for his actions. This outcome essentially sent all of college football into hysterics, and though Texas Tech tried to justify their stance, they ultimately decided to part ways with the quarterback.

Golesh’s comments paint a very clear picture of the standard at Auburn surrounding this issue: zero tolerance. If any Tiger were caught gambling on any sporting event, whether for his own team or any other, he would not be allowed back on the roster, even if he was successful in suing for his eligibility back.

“You have to [be clear about the rules] because it is at their fingertips,” he said. “There’s a reason why the money in this game is so big, and that’s part of it. It’s just something you can’t do.”

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