Arnold Relishing New Opportunity with Auburn: 'I Like These Challenges'
AUBURN, Ala.-- Auburn Tigers are now just days away from their first game of the 2025 football season, a road trip to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears. One of the biggest question marks for head coach Hugh Freeze’s squad has been under center, with Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold set to take the reins after a difficult season with the Sooners in 2024.
Arnold has been the subject of much speculation over the last two months, most recently after Freeze said that all three quarterbacks could see time in Waco. Despite that comment turning into a national story and casting doubt on Arnold’s security as the starter, the new Auburn signal caller still is locked into his role and seems ready for the difficult season opener.
“It's awesome,” Arnold said. “And it's a lot different than playing, you know, a lesser opponent. You would say Week 1, there's a lot more at stake, but at the same time, you know, you have all off season to prepare, all summer to prepare. And for me, you know, I like these, these challenges week one, you know, it sets the tone for our team and for our season. So I'm super grateful for this opportunity.”
Baylor is sure to be a contrast to Arnold’s previous season opener, a 51-3 drubbing of the Temple Owls in 2024. The Bears enter 2025 as the joint-third favorite in the Big 12, according to a 247 Sports poll done by each of its Big 12 sites, and firmly in the second tier of the conference behind Arizona State, according to ESPN.
Baylor is coached by former Wisconsin and LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who has left his signature on the defense. The Bears are excellent at disguising their rushes and excel at confusing opposing quarterbacks, something that Arnold himself has noticed on film
“Yeah, they're a big simulated zone pressure team, and being able to study that in the field and study what parts of the field that we can attack and take advantage of it's been big for us,” Arnold said. “In our film study. We come out here in the practice field, going out and executing our calls and making sure we’re running the right routes and the right depths and get in the windows.”
Simulated pressure can cause frequent mistakes, especially for inexperienced and paranoid quarterbacks. However, if Arnold can settle down and have good pocket presence, there will be holes in the zone that the Auburn quarterback can pick apart. Add an elite Tigers receiving core that has been getting comfortable with Arnold to the mix, and Auburn should have the personnel to create an effective plan of attack.
“It's nice being able to actually see the looks that you've seen on film and see them in practice,” Arnold said. “It's nice. It's better than going to start defense and seeing all these different types of looks that Coach (DJ Durkin) throws at us. But it's good to game plan. It's good to get our plays in that we need to run against Baylor, and it makes it a whole lot more comfortable and a lot easier for us.”
Jackson's will begin his first start with Auburn on Friday at 7 p.m. CT with television coverage on Fox.