Auburn Adds Former Stanford Offensive Lineman via Transfer Portal

Though the Auburn Tigers have lost their entire 2025 offensive line, whether to the NFL Draft or the NCAA Transfer Portal, Alex Golesh and company don’t seem to be fazed in the slightest, as they’ve quickly turned their attention to reloading the Tiger trenches. On Sunday, Jack Leyrer, another big man, announced he’d signed with Auburn.

BREAKING: Stanford transfer OL Jack Leyrer has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.



Another big OL pickup for the Tigers.



🔗 https://t.co/0htzs6ZWzS pic.twitter.com/skpwPGFJ48 — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAUSports) January 18, 2026

Leyrer was a three-star offensive lineman out of high school in Dallas and was ranked the 93rd-best offensive tackle in his class. He’s been with the Stanford Cardinal ever since, until Alex Golesh and company convinced him the grass was greener on the Plains.

Now a sixth-year senior due to a redshirt season in his freshman year and a medical redshirt in his graduate season, Leyrer projects to be a veteran presence on the Auburn offensive line. He has no shortage of experience, earning his stripes throughout his five years at Stanford.

In his freshman season, Leyrer didn’t make an appearance in a game, but he continued to work, earning four appearances and three starts in his sophomore season. In his junior year, he recorded 10 games and three starts before his senior season, in which he appeared in all 12 games and earned 10 starts.

Leyrer is a versatile option for the Tigers, as he’s recorded snaps at left tackle and left guard throughout his career. He’s primarily played left tackle throughout his career, though he made six straight starts at left guard in 2024 before suffering an injury that kept him out of the 2025 season.

The veteran is the 29th signing of the 2026 transfer portal for a Tiger team that lost 38 players to the portal, as well as the seventh offensive lineman. He’ll join Cole Skinner, Joseph Simmons, Stanton Ramil, Cole Best and TJ Hedrick as new Tiger offensive linemen as the team looks to set itself up for a bounce-back 2026 season.

