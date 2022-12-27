Skip to main content

The 22 best Auburn athletics moments from 2022

These are the 22 best Auburn moments of the year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn athletics saw some incredible heights in 2022.

The 2022 athletic year saw several championships to go along with a number of draft picks, stars, and one celebrity that donned the orange and blue.

Here are the 22 best moments from the year.

Cadillac Williams announced as interim HC

Carnell Williams Carnell Williams on June 8, 2019 in Auburn, Ala.

Williams was announced as the interim head coach following Bryan Harsin's firing at the end of October.

The program immediately saw an emotional turnaround as Cadillac led the Tigers to a 2-2 record during the final month of the season. There are few times I can remember in recent Auburn history where despite the circumstances, the fanbase was as happy as they were with him leading the charge.

His time as head coach will come again.

Auburn gymnastics breaks program record, posts 198.575 vs Florida

Auburn's Suni Lee reacts after her vault performance as Auburn Tigers gymnastics takes on Florida Gators at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators ended in a tie at 198.575.

Despite tying with No. 3 Florida, Jeff Graba's club posted a program-record 198.575 score on a thrilling March night in Neville Arena. Both teams had a combined four 10s,

Carnell Williams' postgame speech after Iron Bowl loss to Alabama

Coach Carnell Williams talks to his team before the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

There are few Auburn postgame press conferences that compare to what happened in Tuscaloosa in November.

Heartfelt. Passionate. Emotional. Cadillac Williams poured his heart out following the Tigers' loss to Alabama.

Auburn men’s tennis stuns South Carolina in SEC tournament

Auburn's Drew Licari hits the ball against Hononegah in a doubles match on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Boylan High School in Rockford. RFD0523 Rockford Sectional Tennis

The men's tennis shocked the Gamecocks in a 4-2 quarterfinal victory over No. 9 South Carolina in the SEC tournament. It gave Auburn their first 20-win season since 2002.

Auburn volleyball upsets Creighton in NCAA Tournament

Auburn fans celebrate the men's basketball elite eight victory at Toomer's Corner in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Jc Toomers 17

The Tigers' second postseason win and their first victory over a seeded opponent came in 2022, on the road against the Creighton Bluejays.

The 3-2 victory was a big one for Brent Crouch's program.

Auburn basketball defeats South Carolina, wins regular season SEC Championship

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates with his team as Auburn Tigers men's basketball celebrates the regular season SEC championship at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.

Despite the dissapointing postseason finish, Auburn's regular season accomplishments were plenty.

The Tigers finished with 25+ wins for the fourth time in the Bruce Pearl era, and clinched their first outright regular season title since 1999.

Auburn equestrian wins fourth-straight SEC title

Auburn celebrates its fourth-straight SEC championship at the Auburn University Equestrian Center (Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics)

An 11-8 victory over Texas A&M gave the Tigers their fourth-straight SEC title earlier this year.

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler both first-round NBA draft selections

Oct 19, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) gets past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

2022 marked the first time in Auburn basketball history where the Tigers had two first-round selections in the same season. Jabari Smith was selected third overall by the Rockets, and Walker Kessler was picked 22nd by the Grizzlies -  who traded their pick to Minnesota - who traded the pick to Utah.

No. 4 Auburn basketball beats No. 24 Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) dunks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

This has to be one of the more entertaining victories of the Bruce Pearl era. The 81-77 victory in Alabama's typically empty gym had it all - a balanced offensive showing complimented by strong interior defense (until the end of the game). Jabari Smith finished with a game-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds, two steals, and four blocks.

Auburn women’s basketball upsets No. 21 Georgia

Honesty_Scott-Grayson__23__20221103_wbb_exh_vsTUSK_zb_056_NNiGF

Although a much larger victory had occurred just a few weeks earlier, the Tigers' 65-60 victory over Georgia was their third win over an Ap Top 25 opponent in Johnnie Harris' first season on the Plains. Honesty Scott-Grayson finished with a game-high 23 points.

Devan Cambridge's fast break dunk vs Kentucky

Jan 22, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) makes a dunk against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

There may not be a louder moment in Neville (formerly Auburn) Arena. The Tigers were in a back and forth affair with the Wildcats, and after pulling forward 43-40, a clean stop at the rim led to Wendell Green finding Devan Cambridge all alone for a two-handed dunk. "Rebound Auburn. Looking to run - the push ahead - and the jam! And John Calipari can't call timeout fast enough!"

Had Cambridge not slipped on the way down, it may have been a tad more emphatic. I'm not sure Neville Arena could have gotten much louder regardless.

Robby Ashford's dime vs Alabama

Robby Ashford (9) throws the ball deep during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

In the words of Gary Danielson, nobody in the country can throw it better than that.

Auburn opened the scoring in the Iron Bowl with an electric touchdown run from Ashford - but immediately following, the Tide scored 21 unanswered. Facing a third and seven from the 20-yard line, Ashford found Ja'Varrius Johnson on a wheel route in the right corner of the endzone to cut the Alabama lead to seven.

It's one of the most beautiful throws I've had the pleasure of seeing in person, and by far the best throw of Ashford's career. Timing, touch, placement, everything.

Auburn basketball drops 100 points on Alabama

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.

With the Tigers' dynamic frontcourt duo of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler dominating the paint, Auburn cruised to a 100-81 win over the Crimson Tide. The 2022 sweep was capped off by walk-on Carter Sobera's bucket to give the Tigers their 100th point of the night.

Auburn baseball wins series vs No. 12 Vanderbilt

Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.

For me, outside of the postseason run this was the best series of the year for the Tigers - despite a 19-4 loss in the middle of the weekend. 5-1 and 8-2 wins over one of the better teams in the SEC was proof that Auburn was capable of hanging with anyone.

They proceeded to hang with just about everyone later on in the season.

Gymnastics advances to Final Four

Apr 16, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; The Auburn University gymnastics team places fourth in the the finals of the 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It was the team's first Final Four in Auburn gymnastics history and a cap to the program's greatest season of all-time.

Cadillac Williams, Auburn football defeats Texas A&M

Marcus Harris and Aubie celebrating the Auburn football win vs Texas A&M.

It's less about the game - the 13-10 final score indicates less than exciting football - but it was more about what it meant to the fanbase. The victory over the Aggies gave Williams his first of two victories during his interim stretch.

Auburn baseball crushes SE Louisiana in regional

Auburn's dugout looks on as they take on Louisiana Tech in fall exhibition action

How about a 19-7 win to get the home regional stint going?

The Tigers, bolstered by Cole Foster's three-homer night, crushed Southeast Louisiana on their way through the postseason. The Tigers scored 11 runs in the first inning.

Auburn demolishes Florida State in NCAA regional

Auburn Tigers infielder Brooks Carlson (19) celebrates after hitting a home run as Auburn Tigers take on Florida State Seminoles during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

How about a 21-7 win to continue to the home regional?

The hero this time was Brody Moore, who went an impressive 5-5 at the plate, all resulting in RBIs. It was a postseason whipping of epic proportions. 

Women's basketball shocks No. 4 Tennessee

Auburn basketball coach Johnnie Harris talks with Auburn guard Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game against Alabama in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Auburn Alabama Sec

Aicha Couibaly dropped 26 points in the Tigers' impressive 71-61 win over the Lady Volunteers.

Auburn defeats Oregon State, advances to CWS

Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.

The series in Corvallis was about as tense we have seen in the Butch Thompson era. Thankfully, the Tigers came out with the win over a very strong Beavers team that possessed two things - a bullpen full of ginormous pitchers, and an ESPN 2 broadcast crew that was - irritating Auburn fans, to say the least.

Sometimes, it looked like the ball was heading to British Columbia, but thankfully the camera man would reign it back into the park for the out.

Never forget the baby bird. Or the OSU coach interview that lasted half a game.

Three Auburn gymnasts earn All-America honors

Auburn's Suni Lee celebrates after getting a perfect score for her bar routine as Auburn Tigers gymnastics takes on Florida Gators at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, March 4, 2022. Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators ended in a tie at 198.575.

Suni Lee, Sophia Groth, and Derrian Gobourne all earned All-American honors for the Tigers.

Auburn golf advances to round four of the NCAA Championship

Auburn golfer Alex Vogelsong tees off on the first hole during an NCAA golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It was the 10th top-15 national finish in program history. Nick Clinard earned his seventh top-15 finish with the Tigers.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams with the team after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

The 22 best Auburn athletics moments from 2022

By Lance Dawe
Nov 7, 2015; College Station, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis (80) makes a reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football hiring Marcus Davis as WR coach

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (8)
Football

Podcast: Can Dillon Wade start for Auburn? Dillon Johnson could pick the Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Bruce Pearl vs Georgia State
Basketball

What are Auburn basketball's current odds to win the SEC?

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) prepares to snap the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023

By Lance Dawe
Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4, left) dunks in front of Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4, right) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball rises in latest AP Top 25

By Lance Dawe
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Post Christmas assessment: What Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers need to do to moving forward

By Lance Dawe
Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn transfer target Dillon Johnson sets commitment date

By Zac Blackerby