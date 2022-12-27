The 22 best Auburn athletics moments from 2022
Auburn athletics saw some incredible heights in 2022.
The 2022 athletic year saw several championships to go along with a number of draft picks, stars, and one celebrity that donned the orange and blue.
Here are the 22 best moments from the year.
Cadillac Williams announced as interim HC
Williams was announced as the interim head coach following Bryan Harsin's firing at the end of October.
The program immediately saw an emotional turnaround as Cadillac led the Tigers to a 2-2 record during the final month of the season. There are few times I can remember in recent Auburn history where despite the circumstances, the fanbase was as happy as they were with him leading the charge.
His time as head coach will come again.
Auburn gymnastics breaks program record, posts 198.575 vs Florida
Despite tying with No. 3 Florida, Jeff Graba's club posted a program-record 198.575 score on a thrilling March night in Neville Arena. Both teams had a combined four 10s,
Carnell Williams' postgame speech after Iron Bowl loss to Alabama
There are few Auburn postgame press conferences that compare to what happened in Tuscaloosa in November.
Heartfelt. Passionate. Emotional. Cadillac Williams poured his heart out following the Tigers' loss to Alabama.
Auburn men’s tennis stuns South Carolina in SEC tournament
The men's tennis shocked the Gamecocks in a 4-2 quarterfinal victory over No. 9 South Carolina in the SEC tournament. It gave Auburn their first 20-win season since 2002.
Auburn volleyball upsets Creighton in NCAA Tournament
The Tigers' second postseason win and their first victory over a seeded opponent came in 2022, on the road against the Creighton Bluejays.
The 3-2 victory was a big one for Brent Crouch's program.
Auburn basketball defeats South Carolina, wins regular season SEC Championship
Despite the dissapointing postseason finish, Auburn's regular season accomplishments were plenty.
The Tigers finished with 25+ wins for the fourth time in the Bruce Pearl era, and clinched their first outright regular season title since 1999.
Auburn equestrian wins fourth-straight SEC title
An 11-8 victory over Texas A&M gave the Tigers their fourth-straight SEC title earlier this year.
Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler both first-round NBA draft selections
2022 marked the first time in Auburn basketball history where the Tigers had two first-round selections in the same season. Jabari Smith was selected third overall by the Rockets, and Walker Kessler was picked 22nd by the Grizzlies - who traded their pick to Minnesota - who traded the pick to Utah.
No. 4 Auburn basketball beats No. 24 Alabama in Tuscaloosa
This has to be one of the more entertaining victories of the Bruce Pearl era. The 81-77 victory in Alabama's typically empty gym had it all - a balanced offensive showing complimented by strong interior defense (until the end of the game). Jabari Smith finished with a game-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds, two steals, and four blocks.
Auburn women’s basketball upsets No. 21 Georgia
Although a much larger victory had occurred just a few weeks earlier, the Tigers' 65-60 victory over Georgia was their third win over an Ap Top 25 opponent in Johnnie Harris' first season on the Plains. Honesty Scott-Grayson finished with a game-high 23 points.
Devan Cambridge's fast break dunk vs Kentucky
There may not be a louder moment in Neville (formerly Auburn) Arena. The Tigers were in a back and forth affair with the Wildcats, and after pulling forward 43-40, a clean stop at the rim led to Wendell Green finding Devan Cambridge all alone for a two-handed dunk. "Rebound Auburn. Looking to run - the push ahead - and the jam! And John Calipari can't call timeout fast enough!"
Had Cambridge not slipped on the way down, it may have been a tad more emphatic. I'm not sure Neville Arena could have gotten much louder regardless.
Robby Ashford's dime vs Alabama
In the words of Gary Danielson, nobody in the country can throw it better than that.
Auburn opened the scoring in the Iron Bowl with an electric touchdown run from Ashford - but immediately following, the Tide scored 21 unanswered. Facing a third and seven from the 20-yard line, Ashford found Ja'Varrius Johnson on a wheel route in the right corner of the endzone to cut the Alabama lead to seven.
It's one of the most beautiful throws I've had the pleasure of seeing in person, and by far the best throw of Ashford's career. Timing, touch, placement, everything.
Auburn basketball drops 100 points on Alabama
With the Tigers' dynamic frontcourt duo of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler dominating the paint, Auburn cruised to a 100-81 win over the Crimson Tide. The 2022 sweep was capped off by walk-on Carter Sobera's bucket to give the Tigers their 100th point of the night.
Auburn baseball wins series vs No. 12 Vanderbilt
For me, outside of the postseason run this was the best series of the year for the Tigers - despite a 19-4 loss in the middle of the weekend. 5-1 and 8-2 wins over one of the better teams in the SEC was proof that Auburn was capable of hanging with anyone.
They proceeded to hang with just about everyone later on in the season.
Gymnastics advances to Final Four
It was the team's first Final Four in Auburn gymnastics history and a cap to the program's greatest season of all-time.
Cadillac Williams, Auburn football defeats Texas A&M
It's less about the game - the 13-10 final score indicates less than exciting football - but it was more about what it meant to the fanbase. The victory over the Aggies gave Williams his first of two victories during his interim stretch.
Auburn baseball crushes SE Louisiana in regional
How about a 19-7 win to get the home regional stint going?
The Tigers, bolstered by Cole Foster's three-homer night, crushed Southeast Louisiana on their way through the postseason. The Tigers scored 11 runs in the first inning.
Auburn demolishes Florida State in NCAA regional
How about a 21-7 win to continue to the home regional?
The hero this time was Brody Moore, who went an impressive 5-5 at the plate, all resulting in RBIs. It was a postseason whipping of epic proportions.
Women's basketball shocks No. 4 Tennessee
Aicha Couibaly dropped 26 points in the Tigers' impressive 71-61 win over the Lady Volunteers.
Auburn defeats Oregon State, advances to CWS
The series in Corvallis was about as tense we have seen in the Butch Thompson era. Thankfully, the Tigers came out with the win over a very strong Beavers team that possessed two things - a bullpen full of ginormous pitchers, and an ESPN 2 broadcast crew that was - irritating Auburn fans, to say the least.
Sometimes, it looked like the ball was heading to British Columbia, but thankfully the camera man would reign it back into the park for the out.
Never forget the baby bird. Or the OSU coach interview that lasted half a game.
Three Auburn gymnasts earn All-America honors
Suni Lee, Sophia Groth, and Derrian Gobourne all earned All-American honors for the Tigers.
Auburn golf advances to round four of the NCAA Championship
It was the 10th top-15 national finish in program history. Nick Clinard earned his seventh top-15 finish with the Tigers.
