Auburn athletics social media pages racked up a lot of views in June

Auburn athletics' social media pages had the second-most views of all division one teams in June.

A lot more goes into running a college athletics program than people know. It is very difficult to put the most talented teams on the field, but Auburn seems to always do that no matter the sport. 

Having well-run social media accounts is a massive part of having a successful athletic department. Auburn has that, which is why they are so talented in all of their respective sports. The Auburn social media team works every day to put out the best content highlighting the players and their talents. 

It is all full circle since putting out great content on social media helps on the recruiting trail, and having great players help put out great content. 

In June, Auburn athletics had the second most social media interactions among all platforms at 521,000. These numbers show three things; Auburn has excellent fans, student-athletes, and athletic department staff members. 

This statistic is just another reason why the Auburn community is so amazing. The city is surrounded by the best student-athletes, fans, and staff members. 

Director of Athletics Allen Greene talks to the crowd atAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Jul 19, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
