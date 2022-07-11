Auburn athletics' social media pages racked up a lot of views in June

Auburn athletics' social media pages had the second-most views of all division one teams in June.

A lot more goes into running a college athletics program than people know. It is very difficult to put the most talented teams on the field, but Auburn seems to always do that no matter the sport.

Having well-run social media accounts is a massive part of having a successful athletic department. Auburn has that, which is why they are so talented in all of their respective sports. The Auburn social media team works every day to put out the best content highlighting the players and their talents.

It is all full circle since putting out great content on social media helps on the recruiting trail, and having great players help put out great content.

In June, Auburn athletics had the second most social media interactions among all platforms at 521,000. These numbers show three things; Auburn has excellent fans, student-athletes, and athletic department staff members.

This statistic is just another reason why the Auburn community is so amazing. The city is surrounded by the best student-athletes, fans, and staff members.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch