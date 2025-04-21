Auburn Cornerback Transfer Finds New Home With Big 12 Program
Former Auburn Tigers cornerback transfer JC Hart has committed to Utah. His agency notified CBS Sports and 247 Sports of the move.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Hart has three years of a eligibility left.
Hart played in four games in 2024 and eight total games during his time on The Plains. His standout performance was four tackles against Alabama A&M in Week One. Hart was a three-star cornerback in the 2023 class.
Auburn is coming of a 5-7 finish where they missed out on bowl season for the second time in three years.
They have four cornerbacks coming in, including two blue-chip freshman and a top transfer. The transfer is Raion Strider was named the 2024 MAC cornerback of the year and all-MAC by College Football News. He should be getting playing time right away. He went from being a zero-star recruit to a top-25 cornerback in the transfer portal.
The standout incoming freshman are four-stars Donovan Starr and Blake Woodby. Both were top-25 recruits at their position and Starr was the top recruit from Tennessee.
Utah is coming off a sluggish debut in the Big 12. The Utes finished 5-7, missing out on bowl action for the second time since 2013. It's the first time in a non-COVID year since that 2013 season that they didn't actually reach bowl eligibility. They chose not to seek a bowl bid in 2020.
Their issues were on offense last season. Their pass defense was the fifth best in the Big 12 and they allowed the second fewest points per game in the conference. However, they could use the extra depth with Zemaiah Vaughn heading to the NFL and Cameron Calhoun transferring to Alabama after one season. With key players departing, there is a chance for Hart to earn playing time at his new school.