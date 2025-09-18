Auburn Could See Injury Riddled Oklahoma Team in Week 4
The Auburn Tigers, 3-0 for the first time since 2023 and ranked for the first time since 2021, open SEC play on Saturday on the road at Oklahoma, marking the first time that now-Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold faces his old team.
Arnold may have an easier time than he thought–not easy, just easier–since the Sooners’ injury report, released on Wednesday, reveals a shocking truth: they’re in rough shape.
The Sooners’ injury report lists 15 players, which, compared to Auburn’s nine, may turn out to be a significant difference in this game. Oklahoma is beat up in just about every aspect of their team, from defensive linemen and defensive backs all the way to offensive line and receivers.
Oklahoma Wednesday Injury Report
Out (Not playing)
- DB Jeremiah Newcombe
- OL Troy Everett
- OL Jacob Sexton
- OL Jake Taylor
Doubtful (25 percent chance to play)
- WR Javonnie Gibson
- DB Eli Bowen
Questionable (50 percent chance to play)
- WR Zion Kearney
- OL Febechi Nwaiwu
- OL Michael Fasusi
- OL Jake Maikkula
- OL Isaiah Dent
- DL Marvin Jones, Jr.
Probable (75 percent chance to play)
- WR Keontez Lewis
- DL Danny Okoye
- OL Owen Hollenbeck
Worst of all for the Sooners, though, is their offensive line. A total of eight linemen found themselves on the injury report Wednesday, three of whom are listed as out, and five others are listed as questionable or probable. Jackson Arnold struggled under a weak Oklahoma offensive line last season, and while Sooners quarterback John Mateer is shining early, this could cause issues on Saturday in a worst-case scenario.
Auburn's defensive line has shown immense prowess this year. Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford is already averaging a sack per game, and linebacker Xavier Atkins and defensive end Jared Smith aren’t far behind him.
The only places Oklahoma doesn’t seem to be missing players are their deep secondary, including safeties, and their rushing attack, consisting of their running backs and Mateer. Admittedly, Oklahoma only has a single receiver listed as doubtful or worse, so the others may find themselves stepping up and pushing through to attack the Tigers’ secondary.
This game is of the utmost importance for both teams, as Auburn is trying to make the case they’re a true SEC contender, while Oklahoma is pushing for a Playoff berth, but they’ll have to play through or around injuries if they want to continue the pace they’re on.