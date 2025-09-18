Auburn WR Questionable, RB Could Return for Oklahoma Game
The Auburn Tigers on Wednesday released their first official injury report of the 2025 season ahead of Saturday's matchup at No. 11 Oklahoma.
The injury report, or “availability report,” as it’s officially known, was first put into effect by the SEC last season, and is a requirement for SEC teams ahead of each SEC matchup on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday before kickoff.
All weekday reports are required to be released by 8 p.m. EDT, and gameday reports must be released no later than 90 minutes before kickoff, or noon EDT this Saturday, in this case for the Tigers.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Sooners is officially listed to take place at 1:30 p.m. EDT this Saturday, and it’ll be broadcast on ABC.
Auburn Tigers Wednesday Injury Report
- RB Damari Alston - Probable
- RB Durell Robinson - OUT
- WR Malcolm Simmons - Probable
- WR Eric Singleton, Jr. - Questionable
- OL Izavion Miller - Questionable
- DE Amaris Williams - Doubtful
- CB Champ Anthony - Questionable
- CB Jay Crawford - Doubtful
- CB Rayshawn Pleasant - Questionable
Notable Auburn WRs May Be Absent
Since his transfer from Georgia Tech, receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has been an invaluable asset to Auburn's offense with 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the team's first three games. However, he could miss his first game of 2025 on Saturday.
Singleton Jr. is listed as questionable for this Saturday, due to a hip pointer he suffered in last week’s matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars. The questionable designation gives him a 50 percent chance to play, according to the SEC's availability reporting rules.
Singleton had some issues with his thigh coming into the season, but managed to play through and show up for the Tigers in each of their first three matchups.
Additionally, receiver Malcolm Simmons is listed as probable to play with a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for all but one snap of the Tigers’ Week 3 matchup against South Alabama, but he was a full participant in practice on Tuesday. The SEC defines a "probable" designation as a 75 percent chance to play.
RB Damari Alston Could Return
Damari Alston, the Tigers’ starting running back in the season opener against Baylor, has been sidelined for the past two games with a shoulder injury. This week, he’s listed as probable, giving him a 75 percent chance to play, according to the league's availability reporting rules.
Despite his absence, the Tigers have had tremendous rushing success over the last few weeks with Jeremiah Cobb, who had back-to-back 100-yard games in Alston's absence. In the one game he did play, Alston rushed for 84 yards and a crucial touchdown in Auburn’s 38-24 win over Baylor.
Alston averaged 5.3 yards per carry against a Baylor team that was committed to stopping the run, so he’ll be right at home against a Brett Venables defense that loves to commit to the run. In the worst-case scenario, he could be a valuable decoy for the Tigers’ passing game.
OL Depth Could Take a Hit
Auburn offensive lineman Izavion Miller is listed as questionable, as well, which could be a blow to the Tigers' offensive line that’s made a name for itself with its depth. Auburn has been rotating Miller in as a sixth man on the line, making his potential absence a problem for a line that’s found itself with breaks throughout the last few games.