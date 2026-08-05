Auburn DC DJ Durkin Outlines Changes in Culture From Alex Golesh

The Auburn Tigers have had plenty of change from the beginning of 2025 to 2026. One of the mainstays in the program has been at defensive coordinator with DJ Durkin.

Durkin was thrust into the interim head coaching role after former head coach Hugh Freeze was fired at the beginning of November. After that, his culture had his team rally to be one of the better defenses in the SEC.

But the 48-year-old moved back into his former role when Auburn hired Alex Golesh at the end of its season. He wasn’t upset about stepping back, rather excited that he remains with a program with deeply-rooted relationships.

“That means a lot to me,” he said on Tuesday. “You build relationships, and to not have to walk away from those- sometimes we all know, like that happens. You have no say or control over it.”

Now, he is a major figure of a program that looks to find its offensive identity that is like the Auburn offense of old. Fortunately, the Tigers have a proven playcaller in Golesh, and he’s done it in the SEC already with Tennessee just a few years ago.

Durkin has appreciated how open the new head coach is with everybody, whether you’re a coach, player or simply on staff.

“AG has been awesome. He’s been great to me personally and, I think, great for this program,” he said. “He has a very clear vision of how he wants things. He does an elite job of communicating those things to the coaches and players.”

On the defensive coordinator’s end, he’s looking forward to continuing relationships. Durkin played a role in Auburn’s surging 2027 class, which is ranked in the top 10 of plenty of major recruiting outlets. 14 of the Tigers’ 25 commits are on defense.

And he doesn’t want to jump ship right as the program is moving the needle on the standard going forward.

“It’s been tremendous, to be honest with you,” Durkin said. “I’ve enjoyed this whole process and being able to stay here with the guys that I’ve been able to be part of the recruitment and coaching.”

As for the team as a whole, sweeping changes have occurred on the Plains over the last several months. While an influx of transfers have helped Auburn strengthen last year’s weaknesses, other intangibles have Durkin beleliving the Tigers will leave the past behind them.

That starts in a month from now, with playing Baylor in Atlanta, where Golesh will lead the way.

“I think you just see it in our team right now,” he said. “I think we’re a team that’s really bought in, and the connectivity of our team, I think, is really critical and he’s been the leader of that.”

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