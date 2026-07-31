Auburn Tigers’ 2027 Class Holding Strong in Top-10 ESPN Rankings

Many believed that when the Auburn Tigers’ new head coach, Alex Golesh, slowed down his class of 2027 recruiting efforts in July, his class would quickly fall out of the top-10. However, despite the fact that the Tigers have only landed two recruits in July, Auburn still ranks at No. 9 in ESPN’s updated recruiting rankings, which came out on Friday.

All this is still even though the Tigers do not have a five-star in that class and likely will not by the time this cycle is well and truly over, unless some unforeseen flip magic happens from another program. So, what makes this Tiger class so special? Let’s break it down.

At the top of the class are the Tigers’ two biggest commits, one on offense and one on defense. On DJ Durkin’s side of the ball is Isaac McNeil, a four-star linebacker who currently ranks as the fourth-best linebacker in the country, as well as the second-best player in Alabama for his class. As an in-state prospect, McNeil was a big win for the Tigers, particularly over Georgia and their in-state rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On the other side, Myson Johnson-Cook represents the Tigers’ top offensive commit, as he ties McNeil in rating with a 94. A running back who presents massive collegiate upside, Johnson-Cook ranks as the fifth-best running back in the country. He has also held quite strong in his commitment to the Tigers, even assisting them in recruiting other top prospects, despite massive pushes from multiple top programs.

Another highlight of this class, though perhaps one that not many would expect, is three-star kicker Noah Ash, who is the current co-national champion for his class in field goal kicking. Ash, who will look to replace Alex McPherson after this season, currently ranks as the fifth-best kicker in his class, though he has peaked as high as No. 2, per 247Sports.

The Tigers have also added several key pieces to their offensive line room, though perhaps none as highly-touted as Layton von Brandt, a four-star tackle who currently ranks as the 15th-best in the nation. Additionally, the Tigers landed 18th-ranked Reed Ramsier, as well as three-star duo Rance Brown and Jaylon Moore.

Any Auburn recruiting list would be remiss to not include Chance Gilbert, a four-star safety who was a huge win over Georgia on the recruiting turf. Gilbert currently ranks as the eighth-best safety in the class.

Of course, four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall deserves a mention on this list of notable commits, as his race was proof that the Tigers are never out of a race until they decide to be. Back in June, Hall was upwards of a 90% favorite to land at Penn State before a big Auburn recruiting push saw him land on the Plains.

So, though the Tigers’ recruiting efforts are likely done for the time being–at least, in the 2027 class–Alex Golesh has built himself one of the 10 best classes in the country, a strong testament to just how highly recruits are already thinking of him in his new role.

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