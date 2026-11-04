Auburn DT Cody Sigler Outlines Program Goals With Four Remaining Games

The Auburn Tigers see their schedule open up in November after an October filled with ranked opponents and a 1-3. Now, they have a better chance to string together wins and end the year on a high note.

Although defensive tackle Cody Sigler wants to have a perfect month, with a November that has the annual Iron Bowl against Alabama, there’s a focus on continuing to implementing the culture that head coach Alex Golesh has laid out in the 11 months he’s been on the Plains.

“Coach AG is the right man for this job,” Sigler said on Tuesday. “He’s going to get this place back on track and I’m trying to do everything in my power to help him get established, not for next season, but for the rest of the season.”

Auburn wasn’t able to finish in its last two games, which featured losses to LSU and Ole Miss, in games that the defense gave up over five touchdowns in each game and more than 1,000 yards altogether. Especially in the loss against the Rebels last weekend, the Tigers were going toe-to-toe with one of the top SEC teams in the country.

However, they would then end the game giving up 28 unanswered points.

“Just trying to get back on track,” Sigler said. “The last two weeks, that wasn’t the outcome we wanted. Of course, we were there with it. We were in it for a little bit, then we got to be able to finish.”

Now, Auburn will finish out the season playing four teams that have a combined record under .500. Most of that record is inflated by the No. 5 Crimson Tide, as well as a Mississippi State team that won’t be without star quarterback Kamario Taylor for the remainder of the season.

Sigler thinks that the team can turn it around, especially in the next three games, to get the program momentum entering Tuscaloosa for the state rivalry at the end of the month. However, it’s the culture foundation that matters the most to him at this point, being in support of Golesh.

“It would mean everything,” he said. “That’s my main thing I came into this year is focus on each week at a time and realizing what coach AG can do, and my biggest thing I’m trying to get, like I said, the culture back up, and it would mean the world to me just of finish the season strong and get him back more set for next year.”

Sigler and the Tigers will be back in action at home this weekend against the Arkansas Razorbacks, looking to get back on track to begin the month strong. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. central time from the Plains.

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