What Auburn Needs to Account for When Facing Kentucky QB Cutter Boley
Saturday, the Auburn Tigers face Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley. This could be the last time they could have the advantage. On paper, the Tigers' defense should be able to overwhelm the freshman. A freshman in the pocket against one of the best groups in the SEC should be akin to a feeding frenzy. However, Boley flashes enough potential and positive plays to cause concern.
Who is Cutter Boley?
Boley, a standout high school passer, committed to the Wildcats as a four-star recruit. He stands six feet four inches and weighs 220 pounds. Boley could be the latest in a line of Kentucky passers who give the SEC fits. Somehow, former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada began the season as the starter. Kevin McGuffey, Kentucky beat writer for Last Word on Sports, saw what many saw, except for head coach Mark Stoops.
"Cutter Boley has been showing a lot of growth over the last few weeks. In all honesty, Boley should have been the starter all season for Kentucky. Last week against Tennessee, he threw for 330 yards, becoming the first Wildcat quarterback to throw for five touchdowns since Andre Woodson in 2007."
The signal caller told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he is learning leadership as he goes.
“These guys are in here, are working their tails off every single day, coming to the facility, regardless of the circumstances,” he said. “And I’m really proud of these guys. I’m really proud of our coaching staff. They’re in there busting their tails upstairs and putting us in the best positions to try to win.”
Boley's Skills
First, Boley's arm strength jumps off the page. The ball explodes out of his hand, making every throw, at all three levels, from the hitch to the deep out; no throw is off the table. More importantly, Boley doesn't need to wind up and heave.
Instead, the ball spins like throwing a dart at a board. The tension-free delivery bodes well as he progresses. This throw illustrates the velocity and touch, catching a wideout in stride. Some quarterbacks would go with a back-shoulder throw and take the chunk yardage.
Despite his size, the freshman can move and get upfield. Boley won't break off a 20-yard run but can turn a sizable loss into a workable next play. That adds up over time.
Auburn Attack Plan
With the potential to become a standout quarterback, Boley still needs work, which plays directly into Auburn's hands. Being blessed with a strong arm is just not enough. Boley, from a technical standpoint, struggles to repeat his throwing motion. This means that his first delivery may not resemble his third offering.
As a result, the ball does not leave his hand with the same fluidity. Suppose the Tigers can generate pressure on his throwing side. His feet will shuffle and not firmly plant upon delivery. Move him from his spot, and Boley will scramble to recombobulate.
As a redshirt freshman with talent, Boley will make freshman mistakes. For instance, there will be more than one occasion when he places too much faith in his arm in a key moment by forcing the ball into a small window. Auburn, being the disciplined unit they are, will make him pay for that with deflections and turnovers.
Bottom Line
In his first year of meaningful playoff time, Boley impressed, connecting on 66.5% of his passes, including throwing five touchdowns in Tennessee. Yet the Vols are not known for their defense; the Tigers are. Auburn will force the young quarterback to make mistakes, and some he will make on his own. Noley, if he stays in the SEC, will be a far better quarterback next year than he is right now. Auburn needs to corral him before he becomes a full-fledged problem.