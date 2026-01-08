Auburn Sees Former DL Choose Bitter Rival in Transfer Portal

A former Auburn Tigers defender has found a new home at a rival SEC program. According to Hayes Fawcett, defensive lineman Malik Blocton has committed to LSU. The fellow Tigers team adds an experienced defender to start the Lane Kiffin era.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer DL Malik Blocton has Committed to LSU, he tells @On3Sports



In his 2 seasons with Auburn he totaled 33 Tackles & 2 Sacks



Blocton played in all 12 games this year with 8 startshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/GYDOE2w0H3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2026

Apparently, he was a popular option for Tigers teams in college football. A report indicated that Clemson was interested in him too. However, he opted to stay within the conference he's already familiar with.

Blocton played at Auburn for the last two seasons, coming out of high school as a three-star recruit. He was a top-30 player from Alabama and a top-50 player at his position in the nation. In the portal, he's the No. 11 player at his position. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Across 24 games, 10 of which he started, he recorded 34 total tackles, 8.5 of which were for loss. He recorded two sacks and recovered a fumble. Blocton helped lead an Auburn defense that finished the season 12th nationally in fewest rushing yards allowed per game.

The transfer portal is set to close on Jan. 16, and Auburn still has time to bring in an addition via the transfer portal on the defensive line. Auburn has two defensive linemen recruits coming as part of their 2026 class. Four-star Corey Wells and three-star Tavian Branch have both signed on to head to the Plains.

Auburn is set for a new era after another disspointing 5-7 season. After starting 3-0, they spiraled out, leading to the firing of head coach Hugh Freeze. Alex Golesh has taken the reigns and is tasked with setting Auburn for success out of the gate.

