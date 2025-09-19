Auburn Focusing on Key Trait from Oklahoma QB John Mateer
The 22nd-ranked Auburn travels to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners for Week 4, creating an interesting quarterback dual between the two programs.
Auburn starting quarterback and former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has proven to be deadly with his legs this season, but what could be overlooked in this matchup is current Oklahoma starting quarterback John Mateer’s own ability to use his legs.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is well aware of Mateer’s sneaky athleticism.
“He’s super talented,” Hugh Freeze said. “In both running and passing… In critical downs he has hurt teams with his legs. So we certainly have to have a plan with that. It’s difficult, you gotta guard him and worry about him running too, so it’s a challenge.”
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer currently has 161 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, with his longest run on the season thus far being 51 yards. For comparison, Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold has 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the year, nearly the same as Mateer.
The main difference between Mateer and Arnold in comparison to stats, is that Mateer has passed the ball significantly more than Jackson Arnold. Mateer has 944 passing yards and five touchdowns on the year, to go along with three interceptions. So far in the new campaign Arnold has passed for 501 yards and four touchdowns.
Freeze has installed a few things to try to keep Mateer contained.
“Oh yea, we’ve got it all in. It’s just, do you do it at the right time, and even when you spy him, folks have had trouble," he said. "And I think they have really good running backs too that they haven’t utilized yet, and I expect this week you are gonna see that too. We’ve been able to stop the run for the most part (this year), and that would be critical in this game including his (Mateer’s) running ability when they are in passing situations.”
With the Auburn defense practicing against a mobile quarterback daily, being Jackson Arnold, they are hopefully familiarized with how it goes facing a dual-threat quarterback.
Kickoff between No.22 Auburn and No.11 Oklahoma is set for 2:30 p.m. CST, with television coverage on ABC.