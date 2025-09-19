Three Oklahoma Players Who Could Cause Issues for the Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers will step onto Owen Field on Saturday with something to prove, but their opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners, arguably has more to prove; they’re fighting for a Playoff spot, after all.
The Tigers have looked dominant thus far this year, but they’ve yet to face a challenge like the Sooners, and they’ve got several players that could pose an immense threat to Auburn’s hopes of an undefeated start to SEC play.
QB John Mateer
Mateer, Jackson Arnold’s replacement, has been electric this year for the Sooners, dominating games with his legs, piecing up defenses with the help of a strong wide receiver room and leading the Sooners to a 3-0 start with a standout win over the then-No. 15 Michigan Wolverines.
Boasting nearly a thousand yards already through the air, as well as 161 rushing yards, Mateer has proven he’s able to get the Sooners down the field almost on his own, though none of that matters if he can’t produce touchdowns.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Mateer can score too; he’s got five passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns in just three games with the Sooners. He’s going to be perhaps the most crucial factor for Oklahoma, though he’ll need weapons to fully take over the game.
WR Deion Burks
Burks, the seemingly unanimous Sooners' No. 1 receiver, will surely be a threat for the Tigers’ secondary, and he’ll surely have to step up with Keontez Lewis’ recent classification as probable. Lewis may play, but he’ll likely not be 100 percent, so Burks is going to have to step up more than he already has.
The senior has caught 17 of Mateer passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and his average of 13.2 yards per reception surely solidifies him as the Sooners’ true top receiver. The Tigers have shown weakness in their secondary, and Burks will surely try to take advantage of a softer Tigers pass defense if DJ Durkin’s squad isn’t able to clamp down on him.
Edge R Mason Thomas
Thomas is having an uncharacteristically quiet year so far for the Sooners; the former All-SEC second-teamer has recorded just three total tackles this season. Nevertheless, he’s not to be ignored; after all, he led the Sooners in sacks last year.
His presence on Saturday will be limited, though, as he is suspended for the first half.
Still, thomas is most certainly looking for a breakout game, and a matchup against his former teammate in Jackson Arnold is, without doubt, energizing him to play above his standard. Who wouldn’t want to sack the quarterback who’s having success after leaving your team?
Helping Thomas, as if he needed any more encouragement, is the state of Auburn’s offensive line. Standout offensive lineman Izavion Miller is officially listed as probable for the Tigers per their Thursday injury report, meaning the Tigers’ usual six-man offensive line rotation is damaged at best and, at worst, will have to operate with just five. Thomas will, no doubt, be eager to take advantage of a damaged or more tired offensive line if possible.
No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma
Both Auburn and Oklahoma’s first game of SEC play will kick off this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on ABC.