Photos: Check out the scenes from Tiger Walk and warmups before Auburn takes on Western Kentucky

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

The Auburn Tigers look ready for the final game in Jordan Hare Stadium.

The Auburn Tigers went though the final Tiger Walk of the season as they enter Jordan Hare Stadium while being greeted by fans, band members, and cheerleaders. 

They take on Western Kentucky at 3 pm CT. 

Here are our favorite shots from the action. 

NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22697
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22724
Auburn fans
Aubie
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22819
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22862
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22798
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22791
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22842
Aubie
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22783
Carnell Williams
Auburn fans
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22925
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22927
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22918
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22959
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22971
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22931
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22950
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_22936

