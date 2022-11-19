Photos: Check out the scenes from Tiger Walk and warmups before Auburn takes on Western Kentucky
The Auburn Tigers look ready for the final game in Jordan Hare Stadium.
The Auburn Tigers went though the final Tiger Walk of the season as they enter Jordan Hare Stadium while being greeted by fans, band members, and cheerleaders.
They take on Western Kentucky at 3 pm CT.
Here are our favorite shots from the action.
