Auburn needs to win now to help on the recruiting trail

Auburn's 2023 recruiting class is chalked full of talent; the only issue is that they need more of it.

The Tigers have eight commits in their 2023 class which, compared to schools with top 25 classes, won't cut it.

Comparing Auburn's 2023 class to South Carolina, whose class is currently ranked 15th in the nation, helps to see the problem with the Tigers' class.

South Carolina has 20 commits, 10 four-stars, and 10 three-stars.

To compete with the big dogs like Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M, teams the Tigers play every season, Auburn will have to start recruiting to the level they are.

Could a successful season on the field help add to the 2023 recruiting class?

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. wrote a piece about five schools that could benefit on the recruiting trail from a successful season on the field. He listed Auburn as one of those schools.

Let's see what Garcia Jr. had to say about Auburn in this piece.

"The offseason Auburn football has endured has finally come to an end, but it won't lessen the spotlight on the program on the Plains. The recruiting class Bryan Harsin and his staff has built is considerably strong in talent, though not in volume at just eight total pledges (two in the SI99 in running back Jeremiah Cobb and pass rusher Ashley Williams). Noticeably absent from the commitment list are a quarterback and multiple offensive linemen, easily the biggest need in tracking future rosters.

Luckily for the Tigers, the early season slate aligns with plenty of home games at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The friendly confines, the setting for the first five games of the AU season before that road trip to see the defending champs Oct. 8, should make for easy-to-see momentum in the wake of the departure of athletic director Allen Greene though that could be trouble for Harsin as the weather turns.

The 2021 Tiger offense under the offensive-minded coach was subpar at best (81st in scoring offense, 66th in yardage). That couples with the presented instability with the athletic administration and even Harsin's job security, all of which certainly come up on the recruiting trail between other coaching staffs, high school coaches, prospect's parents and others. Tabbing veteran TJ Finley as QB1 this week could prove to be a make-or-break call on many fronts."

Garcia Jr. believes that while the volume isn't there, the talent is, and he thinks the recruits on the fence about joining the Auburn recruiting class will do so if the team performs well and it seems like Coach Harsin is staying on The Plains.

Garcia Jr. also thinks the decision to start TJ Finley will make or break the season and either have a really positive or really negative effect on recruiting.

It's now or never for Coach Harsin and Auburn's 2023 recruiting class.

